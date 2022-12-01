Published December 1, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Monster Hunter Rise ports for Xbox and Playstation may be on the way next year, according to some sources.

According to Insider Gaming’s sources, Monster Hunter Rise is coming to consoles. To be specific, they mentioned Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. This is big news, as at the moment the game is only available on Nintendo Switch and PC, with the PC version of the game coming out almost a year after the Switch version. The source claims that these ports will have 4k resolution, with 60 FPS, and 3D Audio. This isn’t anything new, as the PC version of the game already has these features.

However, it would be very interesting to see this console port happen. Monster Hunter World released on PC, Xbox, and Playstation, so seeing Monster Hunter Rise do the same would be nice. This allows more people to experience the latest entry to the Monster Hunter Franchise, the series that made me a bona fide gamer. Having more people fall in love with this game would definitely make me happy.

As for its release date, the source also says that the Xbox and Playstation ports for Monster Hunter Rise will come out on January 20, 2023. Not only that, but it will also be available on Game Pass. They also mentioned that the expansion, Sunbreak, will come out in Spring 2023. That’s around March to June, which is not that far off from the base game’s supposed release. The source claims that the release date reveals for this port will happen at The Game Awards on December 8, 2022.

As with all news like this, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt. Capcom has not yet confirmed this news, after all. Until Capcom properly announces this port, players should temper their expectations. If it does come out, then great. If not, well players can still play Monster Hunter Rise on PC and Nintendo Switch.

That’s all the information we have so far about the supposed upcoming Xbox and PlayStation ports for Monster Hunter Rise. If you can’t wait and want to try the game out now, you can play it on Nintendo Switch and PC. To stay updated on the latest gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.