“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” is set to make its streaming debut on HBO Max starting July 4, following its successful theatrical release earlier this year, per Yahoo. The announcement by HBO Max on Thursday marks a strategic move to capitalize on the holiday weekend, bringing the epic monster sequel directly into homes.

Initially released exclusively in theaters in March, “Godzilla x Kong” garnered a staggering $570 million globally, solidifying its place as a box office powerhouse under the Warner Bros. and Legendary banner. This impressive performance has swiftly paved the way for the continuation of the MonsterVerse franchise, with plans already underway for the next installment.

The film's availability on HBO Max will not only cater to fans who missed it in theaters but also offer a convenient viewing option for those eager to revisit the colossal clash between Godzilla and Kong. The streaming release will include an exclusive ASL version of the film, featuring interpretation by Otis Jones from Deaf West Theatre, ensuring accessibility for the ASL community.

The MonsterVerse Expansion

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” marks the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse saga, which began with Gareth Edwards' 2014 reboot of “Godzilla.” Directed by Adam Wingard, the film continues the narrative threads from “Godzilla vs. Kong,” exploring new depths of the Hollow Earth and presenting an evolved threat that challenges both Godzilla and Kong like never before.

Beyond the cinematic universe, the MonsterVerse has expanded into other media formats, including the acclaimed Apple TV+ series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.” This series delves into the rich history of the Monarch organization, providing deeper insights into the lore surrounding Godzilla, Kong, and their respective worlds. With a second season confirmed and spinoffs in development, the MonsterVerse is poised to captivate audiences across multiple platforms.

For fans eager to delve deeper into the MonsterVerse lore, HBO Max offers a comprehensive collection of Godzilla and Kong films, spanning decades of cinematic history. From the classic Godzilla flicks of the '30s, '50s, and '70s to modern adaptations like “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Kong: Skull Island,” the streaming service provides a treasure trove of monster mayhem.

As anticipation builds for the streaming debut of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” HBO Max continues to attract subscribers with its diverse range of subscription plans, catering to different viewing preferences from ad-supported to ad-free 4K streaming. Whether revisiting classic monster battles or experiencing the latest in the MonsterVerse saga, HBO Max remains a premier destination for blockbuster entertainment.

With “Godzilla x Kong” set to roar onto screens once more, fans can prepare for another epic chapter in the MonsterVerse, blending awe-inspiring visuals with gripping storytelling that promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.