In an epic moment on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Morehouse College pulled off a shocking upset of the reigning MEAC Champion Howard University Bison. Morehouse's win is fitting given that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a graduate of Morehouse and is one of the institution's most widely known alumni.

Morehouse's victory marked the second straight game that the Bison have lost to a Division II program. On last Wednesday, Bowie State of the CIAA beat Howard 76-73.

The Maroon Tigers came out strong, building a commanding 26-11 first-half lead behind hot perimeter shooting that set the tone for the night. Morehouse sank an impressive 15 three-pointers on 34 attempts, an effort fueled by standout performances from Sincere Key, who made five triples, as well as Den Gray and Cedric Taylor III, who both nailed four apiece.

Gray led the scoring charge for Morehouse, pouring in 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting, including 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. Taylor added 17 points, while Key contributed 15 to round out the Maroon Tigers' high-octane attack.

For Howard, Marcus Dockery put up a valiant effort, scoring a game-high 28 points while adding six rebounds and four steals. Cameron Shockley-Okeke chipped in 16 points, and Blake Harper filled the stat sheet with 13 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. Despite their efforts, the Bison struggled to overcome Morehouse’s long-distance barrage and early lead.

For Morehouse, the upset highlights their enormous potential and sends a clear message to both Division II and Division I programs, especially as there has been chatter that Morehouse could possibly make a move to Division I shortly. A huge win such as this on MLK Day could help the Maroon Tigers continue to succeed as they get deeper into their in-conference slate.

Their next game will be against Fort Valley State on Saturday then Albany State on Monday. Both games will be played in Forbes Arena.