The NBA revealed today that Morehouse College and Tuskegee University will go head-to-head in the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic, presented by AT&T. This highly anticipated Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) matchup will take place on February 15, 2025, at Oakland Arena during the NBA All-Star Weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area. Fans across the nation can tune in to watch the action unfold on ESPN+, NBA TV, and TruTV.

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum expressed the league’s excitement, “We are thrilled to have Morehouse College and Tuskegee University compete in the fourth NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star 2025. The HBCU Classic has become a staple event within our All-Star festivities, and we look forward to both programs showcasing their talents during the game, as well as celebrating HBCU culture throughout the weekend.”

The SIAC collaborated to select Morehouse and Tuskegee, recognizing both schools for their rich basketball traditions, fierce rivalry, and commitment to academic and athletic excellence. This event continues the NBA’s commitment to elevating HBCU athletics and advancing educational and career opportunities for HBCU students.

SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman expressed his enthusiasm for the conference’s role in the event, “The SIAC is ecstatic that the NBA selected our conference to represent HBCUs during this year’s All-Star Weekend. The NBA has been a longtime supporter of HBCUs, and we are excited that two of our institutions will headline the Classic, bringing elevated exposure on a national stage and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes.”

For Morehouse and Tuskegee, this is an opportunity not only to showcase their basketball talent but also to represent the legacy of HBCUs on a major stage. Morehouse Director of Athletics Harold Ellis, a former NBA player himself, highlighted the significance of this moment, “This is an outstanding opportunity for our student-athletes to showcase their skills in front of a national audience. As someone who played in the NBA, it thrills me even more to see the partnership between the NBA and HBCUs.”

Tuskegee Director of Athletics Reginald Ruffin echoed this sentiment, “Playing in the Bay Area is a tremendous honor for our student-athletes and university. We are thankful to the NBA and its partners for making this event possible. This experience will provide our university and student-athletes with invaluable exposure and memories that will last a lifetime.”

The NBA HBCU Classic has grown into a premier event, offering a platform for HBCUs to shine on a national level. Last year’s matchup between Winston-Salem State University and Virginia Union University broke attendance records, drawing 9,691 fans. The game was packed with excitement both on and off the court, as celebrities like Coco Jones, Stephen A. Smith, Ben Wallace, and even Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, joined the celebration.

The 2025 NBA HBCU Classic will continue this legacy, offering a weekend of festivities celebrating HBCU culture, including pep rallies, career development sessions, and more. The NBA will announce additional details on HBCU events during NBA All-Star 2025 soon

For more information on the NBA’s commitment to HBCUs and to purchase tickets for the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic, visit NBA HBCUs.