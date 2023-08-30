Warner Bros. and NetherRealm have brought nostalgia back on the table prior to the release of their latest game, Mortal Kombat 1. In recent light of events, this specific Mortal Kombat 1 commercial is a recreation of the old “Mortal Monday” commercial with everyone shouting “Mortal Kombat!” out in the streets. This renewed and recreated version of the Mortal Kombat 1 commercial features the WWE Superstar, Guardians of the Galaxy member, and Mortal Kombat fan, Dave Bautista, who is seen to be using the powers of ice.

Mortal Kombat 1 Commercial Brings the Old to the New

The new trailer pays homage to the old and incorporates new intricate details on how the Mortal Kombat 1 game would be when it gets released. In case you have missed the latest trailer, we've got it right here for you:

In this commercial, we see Dave Bautista calling everyone to unleash their inner urge to fight as he mirrors somewhat Liu Kang's character who has been reborn and is bringing together a band of champions that are courageous enough to heed the call and fight to protect his vision.

John Cena won't be the only WWE Superstar who is involved with the latest game of Warner Bros. and NetherRealm, but it would also involve the Animal, Dave “Batista” Bautista. During an interview, he remembers the iconic commercial where you hear the iconic scream of “Mortal Kombat” that everyone seems to remember (especially if you are a 90s kid). Dave has also shared that this is what started his journey as a fan of the Mortal Kombat series and continues to love how the game has evolved even 30 years later. He has expressed his feelings toward being a part of this promotion for the series and franchise sharing, “I am thrilled and honored to be a part of the game's legacy.”

Ed Boon, the Chief Creative Officer of NetherRealm and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat shared in an interview that “The original Mortal Monday commercial earmarked the beginning of our journey into making games for home gaming systems. It’s amazing to pay homage to such a memorable moment in Mortal Kombat history as we get ready to launch our newest game, Mortal Kombat 1.”

If you haven't seen the aforementioned Mortal Mondays commercial or are having a hard time remembering what it was, we'll let you take a stroll down memory lane real quick:

Mortal Kombat 1 is releasing pretty soon by September 19, 2023, and will be available to play on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

There have been a lot of announcements that were made prior to the release of the game. This includes the Kombat Pack where you can utilize new characters in the game which includes other famous Warner Bros. characters. The likes of Peacemaker, Omni-Man, Homelander, and more. In case you are wondering who the official roster is for the upcoming game of Warner Bros. and NetherRealm, we have a conclusive list of all the characters that have been officially announced for the game here.

