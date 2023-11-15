Karl Urban just posted a photo of his Mortal Kombat 2 castmates in front of Mehcad Brooks' trailer. Urban will be playing Johnny Cage.

Now that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have ended, Mortal Kombat 2 is back in production.

The movie's Johnny Cage, Karl Urban, posted a photo with some of the cast on Instagram.

The photo was shot in front of Jax Briggs' trailer, played by Mehcad Brooks. Urban captioned the post with, “We're back baby! MK2. Let's go!! Love this cast.”

Although Johnny Cage wasn't seen in the first movie, a poster of his movie appeared towards the end. The Boys star will make his debut as the character in the sequel.

Mortal Kombat 2 will also introduce new characters such as Jade (Tati Gabrielle), Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), Baraka (CJ Bloomfield), Sindel (Ana Thu Nguyen), King Jerrod (Desmond Chiam) and Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford).

Many of the first film's characters will also be joining Jax Briggs in returning such as Cole Young (Lewis Tan), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Bi-Han (Joe Taslim), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Shang Tsung (Chin Han).

Even though Kung Lao (Max Huang) and Kano (Josh Lawson) were killed off in the first movie, they will also make an appearance in the sequel.

The movie started production in June and had planned to wrap shooting by September. However, filming stopped in July due to the actors' strike. After the strike ended, it was reported that production would resume by early 2024.

However, producer Todd Garner announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the movie would resume production “before then.” Looks like Garner is right. With production restarting, fans don't have long to wait for the movie to hit the cinemas.