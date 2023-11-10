Mortal Kombat 2 is set to get back on track sooner than expected with the SAG-AFTRA strike officially over.

The SAG-AFTRA strike's conclusion has already seen a slew of projects getting production back on track, including Mortal Kombat 2 which may start filming earlier than expected.

Mortal Kombat 2, like so many other projects, saw production screech to a halt after only a few weeks when the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July 2023. With the strike officially over, the sequel was one of many high-profile projects reportedly set to resume filming by early 2024, according to Deadline. Producer Todd Garner, however, took to X shortly after to say Mortal Kombat 2's filming was set to restart “before then.”

This is not true. We are filming before then… https://t.co/E7ICcnuAGW — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) November 9, 2023

Following the release of the 2021 reboot, there was almost immediate speculation about a sequel thanks to its strong performance on HBO Max and a modest return at the box office despite COVID-19 restrictions at the time. Speculation only intensified after Joe Taslim, who played Sub-Zero, revealed to Variety he had signed on for four sequels if the reboot proved successful.

Mortal Kombat 2 was officially greenlit in January 2022 by Warner Bros. and confirmed the reboot's director Simon McQuoid would return to helm the sequel. Most of the principle cast would be returning for the film, as well, including several whose characters were believed to be killed in the 2021 film including Josh Lawson's Kano and Max Huang's Kung Lao.

The sequel is set to feature some major additions to the cast of characters, as well, with the additions of Mortal Kombat mainstays Johnny Cage, Kitana, Baraka, and more. The Boys' Karl Urban was reportedly in final talks to play Cage in May 2023, who was later seen in a picture posted by Garner on social media with several cast members including Urban.

New friends and old friends… pic.twitter.com/S4al4gRZ8k — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) June 24, 2023

Little else is known about the film, which is set to pick up some time after the events of the reboot. Fans have voiced their hope on social media that Mortal Kombat 2 will see the titular tournament after being set up with the previous film's ending, but only time will tell.