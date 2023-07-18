LeBron James might have a reputation as one of the cheapest players in the NBA, but that doesn't mean he doesn't know how to spend his billions.

It's almost common knowledge that James will splurge millions on mansions, he even had two mansions in the same neighborhood at one point. Today, we'll uncover three of the other most single expensive items James once spent with his money.

3. Tiffany x Patek Philippe Watch

LeBron James' watch collection has to go down as one of the most expensive collections known to man. Before we got to his most expensive watch, we have to give his Rolex and Audemars Piguet collection some recognition. His Rolex collection includes a good mix of gold pieces and entry-level Oyster Perpetual, including multiple models of a Rolex Day-Date and a Rolex Tiffany Blue Nautilus. The estimated worth of James' Rolex collection is around $220,000. James' limited edition Audemars Piguet is worth a little more than his Rolex collection. He has at least 8 of them which is worth $1 million total.

If the money he spent on those watches alone has blown your mind, James' most expensive watch is worth more than both of them combined. High Snob Society estimates the Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711 watch James wore during Super Bowl 56 is worth $6.5 million.

2. Limited Edition Porsche 918 Spyder

Going through LeBron James' collection of wheels deserves an article all on its own. We should know, we wrote an article about it a few years ago. Moving past his limited-edition Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Rolls Royce Phantom, Rolls Royce Cullinan, and Ferraris (but if you were wondering, James has a Ferrari 599, F430 Spider, and a 458 Spider), the most expensive vehicle in James' garage is a limited-edition Porsche 918 Spyder that he bought days after he won his 4th NBA championship. This car is so rare, James was willing to pay $2.2 million to be one of the 918 people to have the vehicle, which is double its retail price of $845,000.

1. Ownership Stake in Liverpool

One of the biggest secrets to LeBron James being one of the few professional athletes to have a net worth of more than a billion is not only because of the money he makes from Nike or the Lakers, his investment portfolio is first-class as well. Aside from investing in his own media and entertainment company, James has stakes in Blaze Pizza and the Boston Red Sox.

Back in 2011, James invested $6.5 million to have a 2% ownership stake in the Premier League powerhouse Liverpool. There've been no updates on whether LeBron has sold his stake, but as of 2023, Liverpool has an estimated value of $5.288 billion as per Forbes.

