LSU's opening loss to Colorado was marked by new transfer integration challenges, defensive struggles, and a notable gap in leadership

In a surprising turn of events, the No. 1 LSU women's basketball team, reigning national champions and preseason favorites, opened their season with a disheartening 92-78 loss to the No. 20 ranked Colorado Buffaloes. The defeat has sparked a multitude of questions about what is most to blame for the Tigers' underperformance. Here are three key points that contributed to their loss:

Integration of new transfers

LSU's roster this season includes significant new talent with the inclusion of top transfers such as forward Aneesah Morrow and guard Hailey Van Lith. The hype surrounding the integration of these players into the team's dynamic was substantial, yet the opening game revealed the challenges of blending new styles and capabilities. This was exemplified in LSU's offensive uncertainty, particularly against Colorado's man-to-man defense. The seamless on-court connection that marked LSU's gameplay last season was notably absent. Hailey Van Lith, transitioning to a new role as point guard, encountered difficulties in managing the position, resulting in four turnovers and a subpar shooting performance. Coach Kim Mulkey's expectations of toughness and leadership from her players seemed to fall short, hinting at a possible disconnect within the team's chemistry.

LSU's defensive struggles against veteran opponents

LSU's defense was tested by a well-coordinated Colorado offense, especially on the perimeter. Colorado, who returned four starters from the previous season, showcased their experience and chemistry, a stark contrast to LSU's defensive efforts. Colorado's Frida Formann capitalized on this with a career-high 27 points, indicating a defensive oversight on LSU's part. The Tigers failed to adapt to Colorado's motion offense from the outset, leading to Colorado's dominant shooting performance. Additionally, sophomore Sa'Myah Smith's presence on the court, despite her offseason efforts to bulk up, was not enough to contend with Colorado's physical play, leaving LSU outmatched on both ends of the floor.

Absence of leadership

The loss of experienced starting point guard Alexis Morris, who entered the WNBA draft last season, left a noticeable gap in LSU's leadership on the court. Morris's impact as a floor leader last season was instrumental in the team's cohesion, which was not replicated in the game against Colorado. The lack of veteran presence was evident in critical moments of the game, as LSU struggled to maintain control and composure. The Tigers' inability to match Colorado's hunger and intensity pointed to a deficiency in the leadership department, an aspect coach Mulkey acknowledged needs urgent attention.

LSU didn't have the start they wanted and it looks like they're still figuring out how to blend the new players into the mix, sort out a few kinks on defense, especially against a Colorado team that's been around the block, and fill the leadership gap left by their seasoned players. However, coach Mulkey seems confident that these are just bumps in the road that they can smooth out. If the Tigers want to get back to being one of the best and go for that national title again, they’ll need to take a good hard look at these early games and make some quick tweaks. The next few matchups are going to be pivotal for them to turn things around and get their season story back on a winning track. This early challenge also presents an opportunity for LSU women's basketball to build resilience and momentum. Through adversity, teams can forge a path to success, growing stronger with each obstacle faced.