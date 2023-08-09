The Big Ten and Big 12 decimated the Pac-12 through conference expansion. The Mountain West could potentially finish the Pac-12 off. The Mountain West is exploring its own path to expansion. Washington State and Oregon State are logical targets for the conference.

The Mountain West released a statement Wednesday, acknowledging that it is looking at potentially adding schools amid the latest wave of conference realignment. Oregon State and Washington State have been the most commonly talked about schools in the conference's expansion discussions, according to Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports.

“Monday night, the Mountain West Board of Directors, comprised of our 12 presidents, met to reaffirm our collective commitment to the conference and its future,” read the Mountain West's statement. “With the recent changes in membership composition in several conferences, the Mountain West is exploring all opportunities to strengthen the league, including through the addition of new member schools. Board of Directors chair president Garnett Stokes of the University of New Mexico and commissioner Gloria Nevarez will be the voice of the conference and will lead the ongoing explorations of possibilities before presenting any to the board. We are strong in who we are and proud of the exceptional experience we provide the student-athletes of the Mountain West Conference.”

All that's left of the Pac-12 is Washington State, Oregon State, Stanford and California. The ACC has reportedly been exploring the idea of extending bids to Stanford and Cal.

The Pac-12's future as a viable conference might've been destroyed when Oregon and Washington accepted Big Ten bids last week. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah quickly left for the Big 12.

The Pac-12 exodus began when USC and UCLA accepted Big Ten invitations last year.