Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Utah State Aggies take on the Boise State Broncos. Check out our Mountain West Tournament odds series for our Utah State Boise State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Utah State Boise State.

Utah State is moving up the board on the seed list as it tries to chase down an NCAA Tournament bid. The Aggies’ recent wins over Boise State this past Saturday and then over New Mexico on Thursday night in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals have boosted their chances of getting in. With Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Michigan, Wisconsin, and other bubble teams playing their way out of the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation, Utah State has a better chance of making the field. However, USU is not a lock and should not be viewed as a lock. The Aggies would take a very big step toward the NCAA Tournament if they can win this Mountain West semifinal over Boise State. If they get to the final, they would also be one win from getting an automatic bid and not even having to worry about the bubble.

The Mountain West Conference Tournament has been thrilling. Boise State beat UNLV in overtime in the quarterfinals on Thursday. San Diego State barely beat Colorado State in the quarters. San Jose State defeated Nevada in overtime. We could be in for another thrill ride in this late-night semifinal in Las Vegas.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Utah State-Boise State Mountain West Tournament odds.

Mountain West Tournament Odds: Utah State-Boise State Odds

Utah State Aggies: -2.5 (-102)

Boise State Broncos: +2.5 (-120)

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How To Watch Utah State vs. Boise State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 11:59 p.m. ET, 8:59 p.m. PT

*Watch Utah State-Boise State LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread

This team is playing with the defensive intensity it needs to make the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies run good offense and are very hard to guard, but their defense needs to be good enough to help out the offense. Against Boise State this past Saturday and against New Mexico on Thursday, it certainly was able to get the job done. Utah State lost to San Jose State a few weeks ago and was in real trouble of missing the tournament, but the Aggies responded well to that loss and have been noticeably better since then. This team — having beaten Boise State last week — is playing better basketball than the Broncos, and that should be reflected in this game. It is definitely reflected in the point spread. A lower seed is favored over a higher seed. The lower seed looks like the superior side right now.

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

The Utah State Aggies have not had a great road-and-neutral record, which is one of the central reasons a lot of bracketologists do not yet have USU as a lock to make the NCAA Tournament field. The Aggies have a high NET ranking and are good in terms of metrics and numbers, but they don’t have a ton of quality wins away from their home court. That is one reason to be skeptical of them entering this game against Boise State, the second-place team in the Mountain West regular season.

Final Utah State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Utah State has to have this game, but Boise State is strong on defense and generally a tough out. Plus, Boise State is getting points instead of giving them. That’s hard to calibrate. Stay away from this one.

Final Utah State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State +2.5