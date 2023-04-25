Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

MPL mourns two sudden, unrelated deaths of Nexplay Evos manager Charles Dave “Chad” Dela Pena and RSG Ignite coach and former player Ivan Emmanuel “Coach Navi” Gacho.

In a post on Facebook, the official Facebook page of the MLBB Pro League Philippines asked its community to mourn together the loss of two MLBB personalities.

Charles Dave “Chad” Dela Pena, born in 1995, was formerly the boot camp manager of team Nexplay EVOS, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was 27. He was seen as a veteran and an older brother figure by those who have worked with him during his time with the esports organization.

Ivan Emmanuel “Coach Navi” Gacho, born in 1998, served as RSG Ignite’s coach, but also played during the early days of MPL Philippines, being one of its first players in the league. He was 24. RSG Ignite is the academy team of team RSG Slate PH, and most recently competed in the inaugural MDL Philippines competition, a tier-two tournament meant to serve as a training ground for developing players and teams as part of the MPL ecosystem. The team finished 5th-6th place.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The entire MPL community are together united as they mourn their losses. Earlier this year in February, MLBB caster, talent personality, and ULVL production manager Rob Luna also passed away. He was 37. We share our condolences to the MPL PH community for the losses they’ve endured this year.

Both Chad and Coach Navi will be sorely missed by friends and families, and it’s very unfortunate to lose them while they’re still in their early years.

For the latest gaming and esports news, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.