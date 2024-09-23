MTG's upcoming set, Duskmourn: House of Horror, is scheduled for a global release on September 27, 2024. Though it's still several days away from the time of this publishing, MTG fans are eagerly anticipating what Duskmourn will bring. Fortunately, Wizards of the Coast dropped the entire list of MTG Duskmourn cards coming to the set.

In this article, we will list down all monogreen cards coming to MTG Duskmourn.

All MTG Duskmourn Monogreen Cards

Here's a full list of all monogreen cards coming to MTG Duskmourn.

Altanak, the Thrice-Called

Five generic, two green legendary creature – Insect Beast – 9/9 – Uncommon

Trample

Whenever Altanak, the Thrice-Called becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, draw a card.

One generic, one green, Discard Altanak, the Thrice-Called: Return target land card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Anthropede

Three generic, one green creature – Insect – 3/4 – Common

Reach

When Anthropede enters, you may discard a card or pay two generic. When you do, destroy target Room.

Balustrade Wurm

Three generic, two green creature – Wurm – 5/5 – Rare

This spell can't be countered.

Trample, haste

Delirium – two generic, two green: Return Balustrade Wurm from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it. Activate only if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard and only as a sorcery.

Bashful Beastie

Four generic, one green creature – Beast – 5/4 – Common

When Bashful Beastie dies, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

Break Down the Door

Two generic, one green instant – Uncommon

Choose one –

Exile target artifact.

Exile target enchantment.

Manifest Dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

Cathartic Parting

One generic, one green sorcery – Uncommon

The owner of target artifact or enchantment an opponent controls shuffles it into their library. You may shuffle up to four target cards from your graveyard into your library.

Cautious Survivor

Three generic, one green creature – Elf Survivor – 4/4 – Common

Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if Cautious Survivor is tapped, you gain 2 life.

Coordinated Clobbering

One green sorcery – Uncommon

Tap one or two target untapped creatures you control. They each deal damage equal to their power to target creature an opponent controls.

Cryptid Inspector

Two generic, one green creature – Elf Warrior – 2/3 – Common

Vigilance

Whenever a face-down permanent you control enters and whenever Cryptid Inspector or another permanent you control is turned face up, put a +1/+1 counter a Cryptid Inspector.

Defiant Survivor

Two generic, one green creature – Human Survivor – 3/2 – Uncommon

Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if Defiant Survivor is tapped, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Enduring Vitality

One generic, two green enchantment creature – Elk Glimmer – 3/3 – Rare

Vigilance

Creatures you control have “tap: Add one mana of any color.”

When Enduring Vitality dies, if it was a creature, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control. It's an enchantment. (It's not a creature.)

Fear of Exposure

Two generic, one green enchantment creature – Nightmare – 5/4 – Uncommon

As an additional cost to cast this spell, tap two untapped creatures and/or lands you control.

Trample

Flesh Burrower

One generic, one green creature – Insect – 2/2 – Common

Deathtouch

Whenever Flesh Burrower attacks, another target creature you control gains deathtouch until end of turn.

Frantic Strength

Two generic, one green enchantment – Aura – Common

Flash

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2 and has trample.

Grasping Longneck

Two generic, one green enchantment creature – Horror – 4/2 – Common

Reach

When Grasping Longneck dies, you gain 2 life.

Greenhouse // Rickety Gazebo

Greenhouse

Two generic, one green enchantment – Room – Uncommon

(You may cast either half. The door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

Lands you control have “Tap: Add one mana of any color.”

Rickety Gazebo

Three generic, one green enchantment – Room – Uncommon

(You may cast either half. The door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, mill four cards, then return up to two permanent cards from among them to your hand.

Hauntwoods Shrieker

One generic, two green creature – Beast Mutant – 3/3 – Mythic Rare

Whenever Hauntwoods Shrieker attacks, manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up at any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

One generic, one green: Reveal target face-down permanent. If it's a creature card, you may turn it face up.

Hedge Shredder

Two generic, two green artifact – Vehicle – 5/5 – Rare

Whenever Hedge Shredder attacks, you may mill two cards.

Whenever one or more land cards are put into your graveyard from your library, put them onto the battlefield tapped.

Crew 1 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 1 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

Horrid Vigor

One generic, one green instant – Common

Target creature gains deathtouch and indestructible until end of turn.

House Cartographer

One generic, one green creature – Human Scout Survivor – 2/2 – Uncommon

Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if House Cartographer is tapped, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a land card. Put that card into your hand and the rest of the bottom of your library in a random order.

Insidious Fungus

One green creature – Fungus – 1/2 – Uncommon

Two generic, Sacrifice Insidious Fungus: Choose one –

Destroy target artifact.

Destroy target enchantment.

Draw a card. Then you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped.

Kona, Rescue Beastie

Three generic, one green legendary creature – Beast Survivor – 4/3

Survival – At the beginning of your second main phase, if Kona, Rescue Beastie is tapped, you may put a permanent card from your hand onto the battlefield.

Leyline of Mutation

Two generic, two green enchantment – Rare

If Leyline of Mutation is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.

You may pay white, blue, black, red, green rather than pay the mana cost for spells that you cast.

Manifest Dread

One generic, one green sorcery – Common

Manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Moldering Gym // Weight Room

Moldering Gym

Two generic, one green enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Weight Room

Five generic, one green enchantment – Room – Common

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, manifest dread, then put three +1/+1 counters on that creature.

Monstrous Emergence

One generic, one green sorcery – Common

As an additional cost to cast this spell, choose a creature you control or reveal a creature card from your hand.

Monstrous Emergence deals damage equal to the power of the creature you chose or the card you revealed to target creature.

Omnivorous Flytrap

Two generic, one green creature – Plant – 2/4 – Rare

Delirium – Whenever Omnivorous Flytrap enters or attacks, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, distribute two +1/+1 counters among one or two target creatures. Then if there are six or more card types among cards in your graveyard, double the number of +1/+1 counters on those creatures.

Overgrown Zealot

One generic, one green creature – El Druid – 0/4 – Uncommon

Tap: Add one mana of any color.

Tap: Add two mana of any one color. Spend this mana only to turn permanents face up.

Overlord of the Hauntwoods

Three generic, two green enchantment creature – Avatar Horror – 6/5 – Mythic Rare

Impending 4 – One generic, two green (If you cast this spell for its impending cost, it enters with four time counters on it and isn't a creature until the last is removed. At the beginning of your end step, remove a time counter from it.)

When Overlord of the Hauntwoods enters or attacks, create a tapped colorless land token named Everywhere that is every basic land type.

Patchwork Beastie

One green artifact creature – Beast – 3/3 – Uncommon

Delirium — Patchwork Beastie can't attack or block unless there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may mill a card. (You may put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

Rootwise Survivor

Three generic, two green creature – Human Survivor – 3/4 – Uncommon

Haste

Survival — At the beginning of your second main phase, if Rootwise Survivor is tapped, put three +1/+1 counters on up to one target land you control. That land becomes a 0/0 Elemental creature in addition to its other types. It gains haste until your next turn.

Say Its Name

One generic, one green sorcery creature – Common

Mill three cards. Then you may return a creature or land card from your graveyard to your hand.

Exile this card and two other cards named Say Its Name from your graveyard: Search your graveyard, hand, and/or library for a card named Altanak, the Thrice-Called and put it onto the battlefield. If you search your library this way, shuffle. Activate only as a sorcery.

Slavering Branchsnapper

Four generic, two green creature – Lizard – 7/6 – Common

Trample

Forestcycling: two generic (Two generic, Discard this card: Search your library for a Forest card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Spineseeker Centipede

Two generic, one green creature – Insect – 2/1 – Common

When Spineseeker Centipede enters, search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Delirium — Spineseeker Centipede gets +1/+2 and has vigilance as long as there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard.

Threats Around Every Corner

Three generic, one green enchantment – Uncommon

When Threats Around Every Corner enters, manifest dread.

Whenever a face-down permanent you control enters, search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Twitching Doll

One generic, one green artifact creature – Spider Toy – 2/2 – Rare

Tap: Add one mana of any color. Put a nest counter on Twitching Doll.

Tap, Sacrifice Twitching Doll: Create a 2/2 green Spider creature token with reach for each counter on Twitching Doll. Activate only as a sorcery.

Tyvar, the Pummeler

One generic, two green legendary creature – Elf Warrior – 3/3 – Mythic Rare

Tap another untapped creature you control: Tyvar, the Pummeler gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it.

Three generic, two green: Creatures you contol get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the greatest power among creatures you control.

Under the Skin

Two generic, one green sorcery – Uncommon

Manifest dread. (Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

You may return a permanent card from your graveyard to your hand.

Valgavoth's Onslaught

Two X generic, one green sorcery – Rare

Manifest dread X times, then put X +1/+1 counters on each of those creatures. (To manifest dread, look at the top two cards of your library, then put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Walk-In Closet // Forgotten Cellar

Walk-In Closet

Two generic, one green enchantment – Room – Mythic Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

You may play lands from your graveyard.

Forgotten Cellar

Three generic, two green enchantment – Room – Mythic Rare

(You may cast either half. That door unlocks on the battlefield. As a sorcery, you may pay the mana cost of a locked door to unlock it.)

When you unlock this door, you may cast spells from your graveyard this turn, and if a card would be put into your graveyard from anywhere this turn, exile it instead.

Wary Watchdog

One generic, one green creature – Dog – 3/1 – Common

When Wary Watchdog enters or dies, surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

Wickerfolk Thresher

Three generic, one green artifact creature – Scarecrow – 5/4 – Uncommon

Delirium – Whenever Wickerfolk Thresher attacks, if there are four or more card types among cards in your graveyard, look at the top card of your library. If it's a land card, you may put it onto the battlefield. If you don't put the card onto the battlefield, put it into your hand.

That's it for this guide on all monowhite cards coming to MTG Duskmourn.