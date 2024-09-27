ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an MTSU-Memphis prediction and pick. Find out how to watch MTSU-Memphis.

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders look stuck so far this season. They are 1-3 through Week 4. They have been consistently outclassed by their opponents. They appear to be headed toward a losing season. If MTSU is going to have any chance of making a bowl game and getting to six wins this season, it has to start a winning streak very soon. This Memphis game does not seem likely to give MTSU what it needs, but the Blue Raiders at least need to try. There are few feelings worse than seeing a football season — which a team prepared for over the course of eight long months in the offseason — quickly turn to dust in the course of one month. If MTSU loses this game, it will wake up on the morning of September 29 and see that it is 1-4, with its bowl hopes nearly extinguished. This team needs to find something very special very soon.

Memphis has to be questioning itself too, just in a different context, after giving up 56 points in a loss to Navy last week. Memphis was 3-0 heading into the Navy game. It had defeated Florida State on the road to remain unbeaten. Before the season began, if you had told Memphis fans that their team would beat Florida State in Tallahassee, Tiger fans would have been giddy with optimism about the season as a whole. Memphis might have been a College Football Playoff favorite if it beat FSU on the road. However, we can all see that Florida State — a preseason top-15 team — isn't nearly as good as advertised. The value of a win over the Seminoles, and the accompanying degree of difficulty, aren't nearly as great as first thought. When Memphis got boatraced by Navy, it wasn't necessarily an indication that the Tigers were overrrated. It was more of a case of confirmation that the win over Florida State didn't mean as much as the Tigers had hoped it would. Let's see if Memphis can mentally reset from the Navy loss and play a much better defensive game against MTSU.

Here are the MTSU-Memphis College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: MTSU-Memphis Odds

MTSU: +25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

Memphis: -25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 61.5 (-105)

Under: 61.5 (-115)

How to Watch MTSU vs Memphis

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why MTSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

The spread of 25.5 points is massive, and Memphis has a defense which just got smoked, giving up 56 points to Navy. Middle Tennessee won't win this game outright, but as long as it can score at least 24 points, Memphis will have to score at least 50 to cover the spread. If MTSU can score at least 30 points, Memphis will have to score at least 56 to cover the spread. It's possible that Memphis can and will do that, but expecting a team to score north of 50 points, and depending on a spread cover as a result of that, is not usually the best betting strategy. MTSU has a lot of margin for error here against the spread.

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers were ambushed by Navy. They should be able to play much better defense and get much better results versus an MTSU squad which is going absolutely nowhere and is doing nothing to suggest that it will be able to be remotely competitive in this game.

Final MTSU-Memphis Prediction & Pick

The spread is large, but Memphis does seem to be 35 to 40 points better than MTSU. Take Memphis.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final MTSU-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -25.5