Social media personality Lil Tay is firmly dispelling rumors about her demise, revealing that her Instagram account was compromised and manipulated to spread false information about her and her brother's supposed death, according to TMZ. In a statement provided to TMZ by Tay's family, she expressed her profound distress over the situation. “I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” she shared. “It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours.”

Lil Tay, whose real name is Tay Tian, addressed the confusion that arose after an Instagram post falsely announced her death. Her past manager, Henry Tsang, also raised doubts about the authenticity of the statement, indicating that he couldn't definitively confirm or dismiss the claims due to the complexities of the situation.

Faking your kids death for internet clout is definitely child abuse and the most abhorrent thing to lie about — DID KANYE WEST TWEET TODAY? (@didjesusdrop) August 10, 2023

Tay clarified that a third party compromised her Instagram account, leading to the dissemination of misinformation and rumors. She acknowledged that they even misrepresented her name in the spread of the false information. She expressed gratitude to Meta for helping regain control of her account and for removing the fabricated death statement.

However, questions remain regarding the delay in Tay's response, considering she was aware of her hacked account and was receiving calls about her alleged passing. TMZ reached out to local authorities and family members in Vancouver, who were equally unaware of the situation. The incident has shed light on the vulnerabilities of social media accounts and the speed at which misinformation can spread.

In this digital age, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information and the potential consequences of hacking and spreading false news. Tay's clarification not only reassured her followers but also highlighted the challenges individuals can face in managing their online presence and reputation.