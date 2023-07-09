When it comes to the WNBA All-Star game, the league has adopted a similar structure to the NBA with the two team captains selecting their respective teams. The two team captains this season were Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart. This past NBA All-Star game, Nikola Jokic had a hilarious reaction when he was the last pick in the draft. The WNBA All-Star game draft was held on Saturday and Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne ended up being the last pick. While her reaction was not televised like Jokic, she took to social media with her own hilarious take at being picked last.

Is there a prize for being picked last? #WNBAAllStar — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) July 8, 2023

All jokes aside, their seems to be a logical explanation for why Elena Delle Donne was selected last in the WNBA All-Star draft. As reported by ESPN's LaChina Robinson, team captains A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart explained that they weren't sure if Delle Donne would be available to play as she's currently been out with an ankle injury.

Stewart & Wilson made it clear in our break that this ONLY happened because they weren’t sure if EDD would be healthy for the game as she is out right now with an ankle injury. https://t.co/FFbRNfhRxV — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) July 8, 2023

This is Delle Donne's seventh WNBA All-Star selection. The last time was named to the team was during the 2019 season. While she began this season healthy, she's been sidelined for the past couple of games with an ankle injury she suffered on June 30 against the Atlanta Dream.

So far this season for the Mystics, Delle Donne has been averaging 19.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 39 percent shooting from the three-point line and 96.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.