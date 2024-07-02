The Washington Mystics take on the Los Angeles Sparks. Our WNBA odds series has our Mystics Sparks prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Mystics Sparks.

The Washington Mystics are a much better team than they were when they visited the Los Angeles Sparks early in the WNBA season. Though the team has continued to play without key offensive cog Brittney Sykes, the Mystics have found ways to evolve. They started the season 0-12 but then managed to win four out of five games to escape the WNBA cellar. In recent days, the Mystics have lost two games, but they covered the spread each time against good opponents. They took the Connecticut Sun to overtime before losing by only three points. Then they battled the defending champion Las Vegas Aces on even terms for three and a half quarters before losing the game down the stretch. The Mystics still have their flaws, but they are not making it easy for their opponents. Given that the Los Angeles Sparks are without Cameron Brink for the rest of the season due a torn ACL, the Mystics — who faced Brink in Los Angeles earlier in the season — might have reason to think they can change the outcome in this rematch.

Los Angeles and Washington are unlikely to make the WNBA playoffs, but if either team wants to be able to make a possible run to the postseason, this game — like all the other games against lower-end teams in the league — is a must-have for the Sparks and Mystics. Losing here really reduces leverage and margin for error as we hit the midpoint of the 40-game season schedule.

Here are the Mystics-Sparks WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mystics-Sparks Odds

Washington Mystics: +1.5 (-114)

Los Angeles Sparks: -1.5 (-106)

Over: 162 (-108)

Under: 162 (-112)

How to Watch Mystics vs. Sparks

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN3, Monumental Sports

Why The Mystics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Mystics are better, as we noted above. This team has grown and has learned to adapt without certain key players. The Mystics have started games better than they did in the earlier part of the season. Washington has been playing strong first quarters and gaining early-game advantages so that when a lull or slump occurs, the Mystics can still stay close in games and cover spreads. They did lose by 11 to the Aces on Saturday, but they still covered; the spread was Vegas minus-11.5 points. Washington grabbed an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter and was within one bucket midway through the fourth quarter. If the Aces play the first 3.5 quarters of this game in Los Angeles the way they played against the Aces this past Saturday, they should have a seven- or eight-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, and if that's the case, they should be able to hold on and win outright against a shorthanded Sparks team.

Why The Sparks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Sparks played the Mystics several weeks ago in Los Angeles and won by two. If they can win by two here, they will cover. The main thing to keep in mind about the Mystics — despite their recent improvements — is that they are still a bad last-five-minute team. They were almost tied with Vegas midway through the fourth on Saturday and then collapsed in the last five minutes to fall by double digits. That implosion mirrored a similar late-game nosedive against the New York Liberty earlier in the season. Washington plays opponents tough but doesn't finish games well. That's how Los Angeles can cover the spread in a game which is close to a pick 'em.

Final Mystics-Sparks Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. We're leaning to Washington, but we remind you that betting on bad teams is not smart. Our official recommendation: Pass.

Final Mystics-Sparks Prediction & Pick: Mystics +1.5