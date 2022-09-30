Mythic Quest Season 3 coming soon

A year after its previous season ended, we’re finally getting a new one. We are finally getting a season 3. Keep reading to learn more about Mythic Quest Season 3, when the new season will air, as well as what to expect in the story.

Mythic Quest Season 3 air date: November 11, 2022

Mythic Quest will premier on the 11th of November, 2022. Two episodes will air on that date, with episodes released every week after until January 6, 2023.

Mythic Quest background

For those not familiar with the show, it is a workplace comedy created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The show follows a group of video game developers, in charge of building worlds, heroes, and legends. However, their battle goes beyond the game, and they must fight their most difficult battles in the office.

Mythic Quest Season 3 synopsis

In this season, Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios. Meanwhile, Dana is forced to become the mediator, at the mercy of her bosses’ constant bickering. At Mythic Quest, David settles in as a boss, in charge for the first time in his life. Jo returns as his assistant, more loyal and militant than ever. Carol, on the other hand, tries to figure out where she fits in after a promotion. Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, and Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man after his stay in prison.

“Mythic Quest”‘s executive producers include McElhenney and Day under RCG, as well as Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel for 3Arts. Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot also executive produce the show for Ubisoft Film & Television, as well as Hornsby and Ganz. This series is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft for Apple TV+.

