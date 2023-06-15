Al Pacino is officially a father at 83 years old. His girlfriend Noor Alfallah gave birth to their child, and now they're already out on the town. This unplanned fourth child of Pacino's came as a shock to not only fans but the actor himself as well. But he's obviously not complaining.

According to TMZ sources, Noor Alfallah gave birth and the both of them were ecstatic. The sex of the baby, as of now, is unknown. But despite Alfallah recently giving birth, the two of them were already spotted out getting dinner together in Los Angeles. They visited Sunset Tower, and on their way out, a car seat could be seen in the back seat. But it wasn't clear if their baby tagged along.

Apparently, upon hearing the news that Alfallah was pregnant, his girlfriend since April of 2022, he couldn't believe it. Literally. He demanded a DNA test, which Alfallah happily obliged. It turned out to be his. He was “shocked” upon hearing the news, but was happy nonetheless. Apparently, Pacino had some undisclosed medical issues that would have typically prevented a pregnancy.

This unnamed baby is the fourth of Al Pacino's children, following his 33 year old daughter, Julie Marie, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He also has 22 year old twins with his ex Beverly D’Angelo.

He isn't the only old dad, though. Robert De Niro, 79, just welcomed his seventh child. “Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was just told yesterday morning. I was told yesterday morning, and he's a few years old than me. God bless him, I'm very happy for him,” said De Niro.