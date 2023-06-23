A new NASCAR video game is coming out this year. While we don't have a release date or trailer just yet, there's still plenty to talk about. NASCAR Arcade Rush is the brand new motorsport game in the NASCAR video game series.

It will be developed by Team6 Game Studios and published by GameMill Entertainment. This will be Team6 Game's first NASCAR title, but they have a history of developing motorsport titles.

GameMill Entertainment is known for publishing the notoriously awful Big Rigs: Over The Road Racing. They've also published games like Nickelodeon: All Stars Brawl, as well as the Nickelodeon Kart Racers trilogy.

The new-arcade style motorsports game will have “wildly re-imagined” spins on legendary NASCAR tracks.

Without further ado let's discuss NASCAR Arcade Rush.

New Features

Official NASCAR tracks will be available in the game with a unique set of twists. Some of the tracks include:

Talladega Superspeedway

Daytona International Speedway

Darlington Raceway

Martinsville Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway

There will be a wide selection of vehicles to choose from, including cars spanning over 75 years of NASCAR history. Players can customize both their car and suit with new paint schemes, spoilers, rims, visual effects, helmets, suits, etc. There will be thousands of combinations possible, according to the Press Release.

In terms of gameplay, there will be multiple single-player modes. This includes the Career NASCAR Cup Series, Quick Race, and Time Attack. Additionally, online multiplayer will include a 12-player online racing mode. local multiplayer will also be available.

NASCAR Arcade Rush Release Date, Platforms, Price

While we don't know the release date, we know that NASCAR, Arcade Rush will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. As of this article, Best Buy already has listings of the game, saying it will release on September 15th, 2023. Whether this is true or if it's just a placeholder is still unknown at this point. The price tag will be $49.99 (USD) across all platforms.

The press release also confirmed a special edition of the game, called the NASCAR Project-X Bundle. It will include the base game along with additional goodies:

A hovercraft car model developed as part of Project-X

Project-X paint scheme, rims, wheels, and spoiler

Project-X themed drivers suit and helmet

Project-X team sponsorship option

Project-X vehicle FX package

A set of four additional in-game emojis

You can find the full details on NASCAR's website.

