The NASCAR Cup series returns to the streets of Chicago for the Grant Park 165. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odd series with a Grant Park 165 at Chicago prediction and pick.

The Chicago Street course is a 2.2-mile circuit-style track through Grant Park in Chicago. It consists of 12 total turns and crosses two bridges. It is also a relatively flat track with little elevation changes. There is no solid comparison track either, with this being the only street race in the circuit. Last year, Shane van Gisbergen took the win but led just nine laps in the entire race. Justin Haley took second, while Chase Elliott took third in the race.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Chicago Odds

Shane van Gisbergen: +550

Kyle Larson: +650

Christopher Bell: +650

Tyler Reddick: +700

Chase Elliott: +1000

AJ Allmendinger: +1300

William Byron: +1300

Martin Truex Jr.: +1300

Michael McDowell: +1300

Ty Gibbs: +1600

Chris Buescher: +1700

Ross Chastain: +3000

Daniel Suarez: +3000

Denny Hamlin: +3100

Kyle Busch: +3400

Austin Cindric: +3700

Ryan Blaney: +3700

Joey Logano: +4600

Alex Bowman: +7500

Joey Hand: +8000

Chase Briscoe +8500

Justin Haley: +8500

How to Watch Cup Series at Atlanta

TV: NBC

Time: 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Chicago

Shane van Gisbergen comes in as the favorite in this race. This will be just his sixth race. Last year, van Gisbergen would start third and spend most of the race in the top five. He would be third after the first stage and then fourth after the second stage. Still, he would lead just nine laps in the race and take the win. A rally, supercar, and GT racer, van Gisbergen found success in his first-ever NASCAR race and would finish tenth in his other cup series race. This year though, in three races he has finished 20th or worse in that one. He has been racing more in the Xfinity Series, having two wins on the year in the lower-level circuit.

Kyle Larson sits second on the odds board currently. He started seventh here last year and would work his way up to second after the second stage. Larson could not make the final pass though and would end up finishing fourth. He was in a position to make a move, but rain shortened the race before he could make that move. He has shown to be getting better in non-traditional courses. Larson tops the win at Sonoma this year, giving him three total wins this year.

Christopher Bell was hurt the most last year by the rain-shortened race and a collision. Bell started fourth last year at this track and took first in both the first and second stages of the race. He would lead 37 laps on the day and be dominating the race. Then he ran into a tire barrier and would finish 18th. Bell has been one of the best road course drivers over the years. He has wins on the Charlotte Roval and the Daytona Road course in his career. Further, he has won on the Bristol dirt track and had some strong finishes at Sonoma.

Chase Elliott was hampered by a poor starting position last year. He started the race on the 26th but would make a late move. While he did not finish inside the top ten in either stage, Eliott would finish the race in third. Much like Bell, he has a solid history on road courses. He has won at both Road America and CTOA. Further, He has two top-five finishes on the Indy Road Course.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Chicago

While further down the odds board, AJ Allmendinger should be looked at. Allmendinger was not great here last year. He started tenth and would be eighth after the first stage and then finish ninth after the second. Still, his day would end with a 17th-place finish. Still, some of Allmendinger's best tracks are road courses. He has a win at both the Indy Road Course and the Charlotte Roval. Allmendinger has also been great at Watkins Glen and Homestead.

Justin Haley is a major longshot to win, but after last year, he should be looked at. He started the race in 37th, sitting at the back of the field. Still, he shot up towards the end of the race. Haley did not finish in the top ten of any stage but would end up leading 23 total laps. Then, he would finish second. We have a good starting position, a repeat could be on for Haley in this one.

Cup Series at Chicago Prediction & Pick

With very little to compare this track to overall, Chicago provides a unique challenge for drivers. Most of the NASCAR drivers have figured out how to conquer Shane van Gisbergen, but he will still be a force on a track perfectly suited for him. Weather could also play a role in this one, but there are some solid picks to be made.

Cup Series at Chicago Prediction & Pick: Christopher Bell Top 5 (-135), Chase Elliott Top 5 (+125), Haley Top 10 (+360)