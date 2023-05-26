The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway this week for the Coca-Cola 600. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Coca-Cola 600 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week it was Kyle Larson once again taking the checkered flag, although it was the all-star race and did not earn him any points on the season. Larson won here in 2021 and will be looking to do the same once again as he is the favorite in this race. Right behind him is his teammate William Byron. Byron is having a great campaign, but last year he was met with bitter disappointment in Charlotte. Denny Hamlin took home the title at this race last year, but it was Ross Chastain who led the most laps.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Coca-Cola 600 Odds

Kyle Larson +420

William Byron +600

Denny Hamlin +700

Martin Turex Jr. +850

Chase Elliott +900

Ross Chastain +900

Kyle Busch +1100

Christopher Bell +1200

Tyler Reddick +1600

Bubba Wallace +1700

Kevin Harvick +1800

Ryan Blaney +2200

Joey Logano +2200

Daniel Suarez +3000

Brad Keselowski +4500

Austin Dillon +9000

How to Watch Coca-Cola 600

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win Coca-Cola 600

Past winners always get a lot of love when it comes to the odds board, as do people who have won recently. Both of those apply to Kyle Larson. Larson won this race in 2021, as he dominated the race leading 328 of the 400 laps overall. Last year it was a ninth-place finish for Larson, but still a solid showing. In his last six races, Larson has won twice and had a top-three finish. This year Larson’s average finish is sitting at 17.077, but that is mainly due to not finishing four races. In the other nine races, he has five top-five finishes and has been dominant.

Right behind him on the board is William Byron. He has won three times this year and finished in the top five six times. It is getting to the point that it is a rarity to see him outside the top ten. In 13 races this year Byron has completed eleven of them, In those eleven, he has been inside the top ten seven times. He has not always been the best on oval tracks, as seen last year he finished 32nd, but he did finish fourth here in 2021. He has had a solid record as of late on the intermediate-size tracks this year, and this track qualifies for that.

Denny Hamlin has been amazing on the intermediate-style tracks this year. His 103.1 driver rating on intermediate six tracks ranks him second best. The last time NASCAR was on a 1.5-mile track was in Kansas, and Hamlin won it. He also won this race just last year. In his 21 starts on this track, he has had a win, a 2nd place, a third place, and five other top-ten finishes. Hamlin has a win this year and is fourth in points on the season. Even more impressive, Denny Hamlin is the only driver this year to lead a lap in every race of the season.

Ross Chastain is known as an overly aggressive driver now, but oddly enough, he has completed the fourth most laps on the circuit this year. Last year Chastain dominated this race, averaging sitting in the top five the entire race and leading 153 laps. He ended up finishing 15th though. Chastain does not have a win this year, and the Crackhouse Racing team has not won on this track before, but he has all the tools needed to grab his first win of the season here.

Sleepers To Win Coca-Cola 600

Outside of the top contenders, two guys stick out as options to win, with the first being Bubba Wallace. Ultimately the goal is to win the race, and Wallace has yet to do that this year. Still, he has come very close. Three weeks ago at Kansas, he finished fourth. Then at Darlington, it was a fifth-place finish. Finally, last week he finished second place to Kyle Larson. What is the most impressive about his recent run is it is coming on all different styles of tracks. Wallace is showing he can race on any track. Consequently, betting on him to break through may be a smart play.

Well down the board is Austin Dillion. Dillon won the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 and was in the lead last year before crashing. He has two finishes in the top eight in his last three races at this trace and has not had the best season overall, with an average finish position of 22.154. Still, Dillion has shown flashes this season. He started the year with a second-place finish and then was third at the Briston Dirt Race. Dillon finished tenth at Kansas as well. He will have to have some things go his way, but if he does, Dillion could win this race.

Coca-Cola 600 Prediction & Pick

It is easy to say favorites do not always win, so stay away from Larson with the lower odds, but he has been remarkable this year. Larson should finish in the top five again and would be a smart choice. He will not be winning this week though. Either will his teammate William Byron. Byron’s performance here last year will still haunt him and he will struggle in the race. This race favors high-risk high-reward drivers. The best at that is Ross Chastain. He led most of the race last year, and this year, he gets the checkered flag.

Coca-Cola 600 Prediction & Pick: Ross Chastain (+900)