NASCAR's media deal involving Amazon, NBC, Fox, and Warner Bros. will expand its viewership and methods of content delivery.

Motorsport popularity continues to reach heights never seen before. Now, NASCAR is helping expand the growth of the sport with their hit media deal. The racing association landed a deal worth roughly $7.7 billion with top partners including Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and TNT Sports (part of Warner Bros. Discovery), per Jordan Bianchi.

The future of NASCAR gets a huge update

Each distribution partner will contribute to expanding NASCAR's viewership. The sports divisions of Amazon, Fox, NBC, and Warner Bros. will deliver live coverage of all 38 NASCAR Cup Series races beginning in 2025 and extending through the 2031 season, per NASCAR's official media release.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps released a statement on what the deal means for the association:

“Our goal was to secure long-term stability with an optimized mix of distribution platforms and innovative partners that would allow us to grow while delivering our product to fans wherever they are…and we've achieved that today,” Phelps said.

In addition, Phelps discussed the impact NASCAR has had on the media landscape.

“NASCAR has been a cornerstone property for both new and established platforms for several decades. These agreements demonstrate the staying power of our sport and the consistent, large-scale audience it delivers.”

The talented young drivers, exciting new teams, and record-breaking racing make for a great time for the association to expand its reach. Furthermore, Senior Vice President Brian Herbst captured the importance of the media agreement well.

“These agreements show NASCAR's importance to the sports and entertaining ecosystem and the willingness of some of the world's largest and most respected media to make significant investments in America's leading motorsport.”