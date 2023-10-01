The NASCAR Craftsmen Truck Series Playoffs are underway. Talladega Speedway hosted Love's RV Stop 250 in preparation for the YellaWood 500. NASCAR fights do not happen often, but a bloody one took place between drivers Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton.

The position-qualifying race began as expected, but things started to turn volatile. REV Racing driver Sanchez and ThorSport driver Crafton got into a violent post-race altercation, as provided by Frontstetch. The scene and language became graphic (viewer discretion is advised).

Nick Sanchez later commented on the altercation. He said he felt a tap on his shoulder, turned around, and got punched in the face by Matt Crafton, per Toby Christie.

Nick Sanchez states he felt a tap on his shoulder, turned around, and got punched in the face by Matt Crafton. After visiting the infield care center, Sanchez spoke to us about what happened. pic.twitter.com/GaOtzBK0YS — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) September 30, 2023

Apparently, Sanchez made an aggressive move during one of the closing laps. Subsequently, the move initiated contact with Crafton, and a collision of cars followed. Crafton took exception to Sanchez's move, and the post-race NASCAR fight ensued.

Later in the video, Sanchez was asked about what he thought of Crafton's motives for starting the fight. His response was, “It's Talladega. It's plate racing. I mean, yeah, it was an aggressive move on me, but I held my line. It is what it is. It happens every year, so [aggressive moves] are part of it.”

Evidently, such moves are a natural part of NASCAR racing, especially in the Playoffs.

Clearly, Sanchez does not believe Crafton's actions were warranted. Although Sanchez's move prevented Crafton from finishing, he believes there was no need for a physical altercation. The drama continues on October 1st for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Speedway.