The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan this week for the FireKeepers Casino 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week it was Chris Buescher who took the checkered flag at Richmond. Denny Hamlin led a lot of laps but ended up finishing second, with Kyle Busch and Joey Logano coming in right behind them. This week, NASCAR heads to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. With wide sweeping corners, long straightaways, and a fairly new repaving job, this is the fastest track on the NASCAR circuit. This is a D-Shaped oval and is one of the last major speed tracks that do not have a restrictor plate requirement. Speeds will be near 220 miles per hour as racers enter curves. The smallest of mistakes could easily end a day for a drive.

Last year, it was Kevin Harvick that took the win. That has become something of a norm for him as he has won four of the last five races at this track. Still, with six victories on this track, he does not even hold the track record. That belongs to David Pearson who won at this track nine times. With two miles of fast-paced excitement over 200 laps, it is now time to pick the winner of the FireKeepers 400 at Michigan.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: FireKeepers Casino 400 Odds

Kyle Larson: +600

Denny Hamlin: +600

Kevin Harvick: +700

Martin Turex Jr.: +750

Kyle Busch: +800

William Byron: +800

Christopher Bell: +1200

Tyler Reddick: +1200

Ryan Blaney: +1200

Joey Logano: +1400

Bubba Wallace: +1400

Chase Elliott: +1400

Ross Chastain: +2000

Brad Keselowski: +1500

Ty Gibbs: +3500

Chris Beuscher: +4000

Daniel Suarez: +4000

Alex Bowman: +4000

How to Watch FireKeepers Casino 400

TV: USA

Stream: Peacock

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:20 AM PT

Favorites To Win FireKeepers Casino 400

Kyle Larson returns to the top of the odds board in this race. Last week it was a 19th-place finish and the second time in three weeks he had been outside the top ten. Still, Larson does well on tracks like this. Last year at the Michigan sister track at Fontana, he won. He did finish 14th there this year though. At Michigan, he has also had some success. Last year he finished eighth here, but he has two wins. Larson is boom or bust overall at this track though. He had been 17th or worse in four of his last eight races here. In the other four, he has an eighth place, a ninth palce, and two wins.

Denny Hamlin is coming in off back-to-back great races. Last week he was second at Richmond, while he won at Pocono the week before. At Fontana this year, he finished sixth, despite starting 13th. Even with all that, Hamlin has not won at this track since 2011. He has been close as of late. Since 2019, he has been a runner-up twice and had a third, fifth, and sixth-place finish. In each of those races, he has led laps. From 2010-2011, he raced here three times, getting two wins and a runner-up. In those years, he was coming into the races hot, just like he is this year.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick finished tenth last week after two straight fourth-place finishes. This year at Fontana he was fifth, and this is a track he dominates. Harvick has won four of the last six races here. In 42 starts at this track, he has finished in the top ten 22 times, and the top five 16 times, plus he has eight wins. His average finish here is 11th though, heavily weight down by a 41st-place finish in his second race here in 2001. Since 2018, he has led 365 laps here, including leading 108, over half of the laps in 2018. All time, he has led 737 laps at this track. He loves this raceway, and it loves him back.

Next on the list is Kyle Busch. There are multiple reason to take him, with the first being he won at the sister track, Fontana, this year. That was the first of three wins on the season for him. Furthermore, he is coming in off a third-place finish, his third top-five finish in the last five races. Last year was a disappointment here though. While he started third, a crash 24 laps in had him finish 36th. Before that, he has been in the top ten in nine straight races at Michigan. The last time he finished outside the top ten while finishing the race was 2015 when he was 11th. He also won at this track back in 2011.

Rounding out the top odds for the FireKeepers Casino 400 is William Bryon. Byron is coming off three rough races after winning at Atlanta, but still, he is worth a look. Byron led laps here two years ago and was very close to winning. Last year, he floated near the front of the pack, until a mistake cost him some ground and he finished 12th. He has not finished outside the top 15 here since the first race of 2019. Still, while he has a great car for this track, making him the pick at the FireKeepers Casino 400 may be risky, considering how many times this track produces repeat winners.

Sleepers To Win FireKeepers Casino 400

Joey Logano is coming in off his second top five in the last three races. Last year, he finished fourth in this race but did not lead a lap. In the last three races he was able to finish at this track, he has been in the top ten in all of them. Continuing the theme of repeated winners at this track, Logano has won here twice. He dominated the 2019 race, leading 163 of 203 laps on his way to a win. He did that in 2016 as well, leading 138 of 200 laps in a win. The only other time he has led the field in laps led, he did not win. That was a third-place finish in 2014 when he led 86 laps. Still, he also won here in 2013, giving him three wins on this track.

Bubba Wallace is the race for the playoffs. Wallace is currently 15th out of the 16 positions. With a win, he can clinch a playoff birth. He is running out of time to get that win. In his last three races, he has finished eighth, 11th, and 12th, so he is running fairly well. The biggest reason to back him is when Michigan does not have a repeat winner, they normally have a top-three finish in a race before that. Last year, Wallace led 22 laps and finished second in this race.

FireKeepers Casino 400 Prediction & Pick

The prediction for this year's FireKeepers Casino 400 is that there will be another repeat winner. In the 12 races since 2016, only five different people have won the race. Kevin Harvick has won six, Kyle Larson has won three, and Joey Logano has won two. Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer are the other two winners. The other theme is the winner normally leads a fair amount of laps. Keep an eye out for who wins the pole for this race. With that, Kyle Larson has had a fast car as of late and should be near pole position. He has also won here before. He is the pick this week.

FireKeepers Casino 400 Prediction & Pick: Kyle Larson (+600)