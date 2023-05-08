A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Kansas Speedway looked like a UFC Octagon for a moment during Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 when Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson had a bit of a scuffle on the pit road following the race.

Ross Chastain PUNCHED Noah Gragson. Here’s what led to the fight. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/VBFuULZGZY — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) May 7, 2023

If we scored that fight, Ross Chastain might have come away the winner as he landed at least one clean shot on Gragson before the two got separated.

The heated moment was spurred by a contact that happened during the race, as later explained by Ross Chastain.

Via NASCAR.com:

“I got tight off of (Turn) 4 for sure,” Chastain said of the contact that precipitated their scuffle. “Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the race track, and we train together, we prepare together, we know each other’s … every little bit about each other. Yeah, definitely crowded him up off of 4, and he took a swipe at us in 3, and then he came down and grabbed a hold of me, and a very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse.”

As for the race itself, Ross Chastain managed to collect a fifth-place finish and more points to add to his season-leading total. As of Sunday, Chastain leads all drivers with 404 points, though, he is still seeking his first win of the season. Gragson, on the other hand, managed just a 29th-place finish. So far this season, Gragson has zero wins and zero top 10s across nine starts.

Denny Hamlin won the race at Kansas Speedway, his first of the season.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series will continue next Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina for the 2023 Goodyear 400.