“It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it”

Natalie Portman has addressed the swirling speculation surrounding the end of her marriage to Benjamin Millepied after reports of his alleged affair, calling the experience “horrible,” PageSix reports. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 42-year-old actress candidly discussed the tabloid attention, expressing her reluctance to contribute to it any further.

Reflecting on her public image and personal life, Portman emphasized her preference for a low-key existence away from the Hollywood spotlight. Despite her industry ties, she emphasized her focus on non-industry activities and intimate gatherings with friends outside of the entertainment world.

The scrutiny comes nearly a year after reports emerged about Millepied's alleged involvement in an affair. Natelie Portman and Millepied, who share two children, Aleph and Amalia, initially met in 2009 during the production of the film “Black Swan,” where Millepied served as a choreographer. Their relationship blossomed over time, leading to their engagement and eventual marriage in 2012.

Portman's commitment to privacy and protecting her personal life traces back to her early days in Hollywood. She revealed her deliberate choice to adopt a different name, Natalie Hershlag, in certain contexts, reflecting her desire to maintain boundaries between her public persona and private identity.

Despite the challenges posed by tabloid speculation, Portman remains resolute in her determination to shield her personal life from undue scrutiny. As she navigates the complexities of fame and relationships, Portman's focus remains on maintaining authenticity and protecting the privacy of her family. Through her candid remarks, she seeks to dispel any rumors and set the record straight regarding her marriage to Millepied, reaffirming her commitment to honesty and integrity in the face of public speculation.