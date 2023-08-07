According to a report in Us Weekly, Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, are separating. The two have been married for 11 years as of last Friday.

The report follows news that came out in June of Millepied having an alleged affair with a 25-year-old climate activist, Camille Étienne. At the time of that first report, Us Weekly quoted two anonymous sources close to the situation. One of them said,

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an inside source exclusively told Us. This follows photographs that came out on the day of their 11th wedding anniversary last Friday in which Portman was seen not wearing her wedding ring during an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia.

Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, share two children — son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6. When the news of the affair initially broke, one insider told Us that Portman remained committed to her marriage despite the alleged infidelity. “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the source revealed, although Portman was apparently “humiliated” by the media attention about it. The source further added that Portman was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in Millepied to keep her kids from having to “grow up in a broken home.” Although another insider cast doubts as to whether Portman would be able to repair her relationship with Millepied following the scandal. “Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children,” the insider said, adding that Millepied “regrets” his actions.

You think Benjamin?! Portman and Millepied met on the set of Darren Aronofsky's 2010 thriller Black Swan. Millepied is a ballet dancer and Natalie Portman is… Natalie Portman! Perhaps Millepied needs to focus on being more of a plié-er and less of a player.