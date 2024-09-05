Will Taylor Swift be at Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL season opener game against the Baltimore Ravens? Here is what we know.

It does sound like Swift is eager to get the NFL season underway. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently revealed that Swift has been coming up with plays for the team. Kelce, her boyfriend, added that they are being drawn up for him.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs game?

That said, it is unknown if Taylor Swift will attend the Chiefs' season opener against the Ravens. The NFL game is set to go down at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 5, 2024. The Chiefs will embark on the first step to a three-peat against the Ravens.

At least Swift is on a break from her blockbuster Eras Tour. She recently concluded the European leg of the tour on August 20. She now has a couple of months off until the tour picks up in October. This opens her schedule up to attend the game if she so chooses.

The European leg of the Eras Tour began on May 9, 2024, and ran until August 20. She went out with a band, performing five shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

After her break, Swift will end the tour with a final North American leg. She will play 18 shows across the United States and Canada from October 18 to December 8.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began in September 2023. Before it became official, Kelce called her out on his New Heights podcast. After seeing the Eras Tour, he attempted to give Swift his number.

A couple of months later, Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, which they won 41-10. Throughout the rest of the year, Swift would go to 12 more games. This brought her total to 13 games, her favorite number.

These games included the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Fransisco 49ers. The game was the second time in the Mahomes era that the Chiefs defeated the 49ers for a Lombardi Trophy.

In turn, Kelce has supported Swift as she embarks on her Eras Tour. During the offseason, he was seen country-hopping with her across Europe.

He even joined her on stage during her June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium. Kelce performed as a backup dancer while Swift sang “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” from The Tortured Poets Department.

This marks the only on stage appearance Kelce has made during the tour. However, with 18 mores remaining, do not rule out the possibility of him reemerging if he has the time.

The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is Swift's biggest venture to date. Each show runs over three hours and features over 40 songs in the setlist. During each show, Swift takes her fans on a journey through her discography.

Songs from almost all of her albums are played in each set. Additionally, she dusts off a deep cut or two during the acoustic mini-set in the show.

The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. She spent most of 2023 touring North America before closing out the year with shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. In 2024, she started the tour back up in February with shows in Japan and Australia. She visited Singapore before going on another break until the European leg began.