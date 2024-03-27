The Washington Nationals open their season at Great American Ballpark to take on the Cincinnati Reds. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Reds prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Nationals signed Joey Gallo, Nick Senzel, and Dylan Floro this offseason. Those three were the only moves they made this offseason. As for injuries, the Nationals will begin the season with the lease amount of people on their injury report according to ESPN. They will have a fully healthy lineup as they head to Cincinnati.
The Reds have high hopes for 2024. They signed Jeimer Candelario, Nick Martinez, Frankie Montas, Emilio Pagan, Brent Suter, and Buck Farmer. They made all their moves in free agency, though. Cincinnati did not make trades this offseason. As for injuries, Matt McClain just got shoulder surgery. TJ Friedl, Sam Moll, Nick Lodolo, and Ian Gibaut will all begin the season on the IL.
Josiah Gray and Frankie Montas will be the starting pitchers in this game.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Nationals-Reds Odds
Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-156)
Moneyline: +132
Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline: -156
Over: 9 (-105)
Under: 9 (-115)
How to Watch Nationals vs. Reds
Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT
TV: MASN, Bally Sports Ohio
Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Gray made the All Star game last season, so he had a pretty good year. In order for the Nationals to win this game, Gray needs to have one of his better games. The good news is Gray was much better on the road last season. He had a 2.97 ERA, and 95 strikeouts in 18 starts away from home last season. If Gray can have another solid road start, the Nationals will cover this spread.
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
Frankie Montas missed the 2023 season, so he will be making his first start since 2022. He is capable of having good starts, though. In Spring Training this season, Montas struck out 16 batters in 16.2 innings. The Nationals have the same offense heading into this season, which is not the strongest. Montas has a great chance to jump start his 2024 campaign against a weaker offense on Thursday afternoon.
The Reds faced Gray once last season. In that game, the Reds were able to record eight hits, four walks, and five runs in just five innings. Yes, Gray was an All Star in 2023, but the Reds were able to get to him. Cincinnati should be able to have another good game offensively, which would help them cover the spread.
Final Nationals-Reds Prediction & Pick
The Reds are going to be a very good team this season. They have made some decent moves, but most of all, their lineup remains largely the same. I like the Reds to dominate game one at home here. They are the better team, and Gray becomes very hittable if he is not careful. I will take the Reds to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.
I will also take the over. It is uncertain how Montas will perform in his first start back this season, and the Reds were able to get to Gray last season. I think nine runs is more than attainable in this one.
Final Nationals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5 (+130), Over 9 (-105)