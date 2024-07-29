It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking more and more like the team we saw last year. Even in games the D-Backs lose, they make it hard for opponents to knock them out. Last year, Arizona had a way of responding to adversity which set a tone in the clubhouse and galvanized the team for October. Arizona went through some very rough times in the 2023 season but always found a way to get off the canvas. The team was called the “Answer Backs,” due to a consistent ability to bounce back from rough losses or, within individual games, to come from behind and win. Arizona became so tough that when October arrived, nothing really fazed the Diamondbacks. Texas was better in the World Series, but Arizona slayed the giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, to win the National League pennant. We're seeing that same resilience right now.

Arizona won its weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a battle of wild card contenders. Arizona failed to get a sweep on Sunday, but it still made life difficult for the Pirates. Pittsburgh scored four in the top of the 10th to take a 6-2 lead. Arizona was able to score three in the bottom of the 10th and put the tying run on third base with two outs before finally falling just short, 6-5. It was a loss, but the game showed that Arizona is not going to roll over for its opponents. The dugout still had to feel emboldened after a game such as that one.

Nationals-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Mitchell Parker vs. Jordan Montgomery

Mitchell Parker (5-6) has a 4.34 ERA. The youngster has had a good season for Washington. He hasn't been relentlessly brilliant, but that is to be expected. Parker has delivered a number of really good starts mixed in with some tough outings such as his most recent start against the red-hot Padres last week. The Nationals have to feel good about Parker, who could become a true high-end starter in 2025 if he learns lessons from this season. There's a lot of talent here, and the Nats can see that while opposing teams sometimes hit Parker hard, the young pitcher is generally able to move on to the next game and turn the page.

Last Start: Wednesday, July 24 versus the San Diego Padres: 3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 47 2/3 IP, 49 H, 30 R, 4 HR, 18 BB, 41 K

Jordan Montgomery (7-5) has a 6.11 ERA. Montgomery was a massive disappointment for Arizona in the first half of the season. He got injured in late June and missed four weeks. He returned to the starting rotation last week and threw a very strong five innings against a talented Kansas City Royal offense. The Diamondbacks hope that game marks the return of the vintage Jordan Montgomery who helped the Texas Rangers win the World Series in 2023. If that's the version of Monty who sticks around for the next two months, the D-Backs will like their chances in the NL wild card race.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 23 versus the Kansas City Royals: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 35 2/3 IP, 54 H, 33 R, 6 HR, 16 BB, 27 K

Here are the Nationals-Diamondbacks MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Diamondbacks Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +138

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 8.5 (-130)

Under: 8.5 (+106)

How to Watch Nationals vs Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

TV: MASN (Nationals) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jordan Montgomery needs more than one five-inning start to prove that he really is back to his old self. Skepticism of him is warranted. The Nats can clobber him and win easily.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jordan Montgomery is back to being a stud. If he throws another five strong innings akin to last week versus Kansas City, the D-Backs will cover.

Final Nationals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

How well will Jordan Montgomery pitch? That's the key question in this game. It's really hard to know with just one start after his return from injury, so you should pass on this one.

Final Nationals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5