The Baltimore Orioles can get closer to clinching the division tonight with a win over the Washington Nationals. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Yesterday it was a dominating pitching performance that got the Orioles a win. In the game, Kyle Bradish went eight innings, giving up just three hits, and striking out four batters. Meanwhile, Gunnar Henderson was the hero for the Orioles at the plate. He hit a home run in the bottom of the first to give the Orioles the 1-0 lead. That would be the only run of the game as the Orioles won 1-0.

The Nationals fell to 69-89 on the season with the loss. Still, this has been a season of improvement for the Nationals. They will have a better season than they have in each of the last two and could finish with their best winning percentage since they won the World Series in 2019. Meanwhile, the Orioles are 98-59 on the year. As they dedicate the rest of their season to former Oriole Brooks Robinson, they could clinch the division tonight. With an Orioles victory and Rays loss, the Orioles will win the AL East for the first time since 2014. They could also win 100 games for the first time since 1980.

Here are the Nationals-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Orioles Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-102)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Orioles

TV: MASN2/MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

If the Nationals are going to win today, they are going to need to figure out how to score some runs. On the year they are 21st in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 12th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. In the last week, CJ Abrams has been the best bat in the lineup. He is hitting just .250 but with a .321 on-base percentage. He has four doubles and has driven in six runs. Meanwhile, Abrams has stolen a base and scored four times.

Lane Thomas is also driving in runs. He is hitting just .208 in the last week but also has a .321 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and a double, leading to five RBIs. Thomas also has a stolen base and has scored four times. Luis Garcia is scoring a ton as of late. In the last week, while hitting .500 and getting on base at a .538 clip, he has scored nine times. He has also hit three doubles and a home run, resulting in two RBIs.

As a team, the Nationals are hitting .273 in the last week with a .347 on-base percentage. They have hit six home runs and scored 30 times. Still, that is on an expected 33.3 runs scored.

The Nationals will be sending Patrick Corbin to the mound today. He is 10-14 on the season with a 5.13 ERA. This month has been difficult for Dorbin. He has pitched 21 innings this month and given up 16 runs. That gives him a 6.86 ERA as he has given up five home runs this month.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Yesterday was all about pitching for the Orioles. On the year, the Orioles are ninth in team ERA, while sitting tenth in HWIP and 12th in opponent batting average. They sent Grayson Rodriguez to the mound today. He is 6-4 on the season with a 4.49 ERA. He has been solid this month. Rodriguez has pitched 23.1 innings with eight runs given up. Only six are earned though and that gives him a 2.31 ERA this month.

Meanwhile, at the plate, the Orioles are seventh in runs scored this year, while sitting eighth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Gunnar Henderson was the hero last night, hitting the home run. In the last week, he is hitting just .250 with a .357 on-base percentage. He has two doubles and a home run, leading to two RBIs. Meanwhile, he has scored five times in the last week.

Anthony Santander has been driving in runs in bunches as of late. He has eight RBIs in the last week while hitting .360. He has three doubles and a stolen base as well which has led to him scoring once. The hottest bar may belong to Adely Rutschman. He has been hitting .409 in the last week with a .519 on-base percentage. He has hit five doubles and scored three times in the last week.

As a team, the Orioles are hitting .226 in the last week with a .316 on-base percentage. They have hit just one home run, the home run from Henderson last night. They have also scored just 19 runs in the last week on an expected 20.9 runs.

Final Nationals-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles have not been hitting great as of late, but they have been doing enough to get wins. Meanwhile, Grayson Rodrigeuz has been solid as of late. He is pitching well and could continue that today. The Orioles will score enough again today to get the win and get closer to clinching the AL East.

Final Nationals-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (-118)