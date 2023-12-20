A guide on the best weapon and artifact build for Navia, the new 5-Star Geo Claymore character in Genshin Impact.

Navia is a 5-star Geo character who just arrived in Genshin Impact with the arrival of Version 4.3. This leader of the Spina di Rosula has been on everyone's radar since her first reveal back in 4.0. Now, players have the chance to get the boss for themselves. Should you get her, or plan to get her, then here's our Genshin Impact guide on the best build for Navia, from her weapon, to her artifacts, and more..

Genshin Impact Guide – Navia Weapon and Artifact Build

Navia is available from December 19, 2023, to January 8, 2023. Make sure to roll for her (or Ayaka) before the banner ends.

Jump To: Abilities | Weapons | Artifacts | Teams

Navia Abilities Overview

We already have an article detailing Navia's abilities, however, for this Genshin Impact build guide let's go through them quickly.

Navia's Normal Attack allows her to attack up to four times. Her Charged Attack drains stamina over time as she continuously spins to attack nearby enemies. When she ends her charged attack, she will perform a powerful slash. Her Plunging Attack allows Navia to deal damage to enemies in her landing spot, dealing AoE damage.

Her Elemental Skill, Ceremonial Crystalshot, allows Navia to fire her Gunbrella, which shoots Rosula Shardshots that deal Geo DMG to all enemies hit. Additionally, whenever Navia picks up Elemental Shards created from Crystallize reactions, Navia's Ceremonial Crystalshot gains a Crystal Shrapnel. This makes the Elemental Skill shoot more Rosula Shardshots and deal even more damage. Navia can hold this skill to aim her Gunbrella. Her Talent, Undisclosed Distribution Channels, will convert Navia's Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks to Geo DMG, while also increasing the damage she deals.

Her Elemental Burst, As the Sunlit Sky's Singing Salute, unleashes a massive bombardment to opponents in front of her, dealing AoE Geo DMG. This also provides Fire Support for a certain duration, dealing Geo DMG to enemies hit. Whenever an enemy gets hit by the bombardment, Navia will gain one charge of Crystal Shrapnel. Her second Passive Talent, Mutual Assistance Network, increases Navia's Attack for each Pyro/Electro/Cryo/Hydro party member, up to two times.

When leveling her talents, whether as a Main DPS or a Sub-DPS, level her Elemental Skill, as this is her biggest source of damage. Follow this up with either her Normal Attack or Elemental Burst for Main and Sub DPS respectively. Finally, level the other Talent that you did not level.

Navia Weapon Guide

All values shown are at max Refinement

Verdict: Increases ATK by 40%. When party members obtain Elemental Shards from Crystallize reactions, the equipping character will gain 1 Seal, increasing Elemental Skill DMG by 36%. The Seal lasts for 15s, and the equipper may have up to 2 Seals at once. All of the equipper's Seals will disappear 0.2s after their Elemental Skill deals DMG.

This is the best weapon for Navia for various reasons. For starters, all of Navia's skills scale off of her ATK stat, so the ATK increase is helpful. Additionally, whenever the team obtains Elemental Shards, which Navia wants to do anyway, it will increase her Elemental Skill DMG, which is the main source of her DMG. Lastly, the Crit Rate% substat of Verdict allows the player to equip a Crit DMG Circlet on Navia, further increasing her damage.

The Unforged: Increases Shield Strength by 40%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 8% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Unforged is a decent alternative because picking up Elemental Shards will give Navia a Shield, which Unforged will strengthen. Not only that, but the ATK increase whenever she hits an opponent will help increase her overall damage output. She will even be able to take advantage of the ATK increase while shielded thanks to the Elemental Shards.

Beacon of the Reed Sea: After the character's Elemental Skill hits an opponent, their ATK will be increased by 40% for 8s. After the character takes DMG, their ATK will be increased by 40% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, the character's Max HP will be increased by 64%.

This is another decent alternative thanks to the increase in ATK whenever the equipping character hits an opponent with an Elemental Skill (which Navia will do) and whenever they get hit. The only downside of this weapon is that they will not be able to take advantage of the Max HP increase. Then again, Navia won't need it as they don't scale off of Max HP anyway. The Crit Rate is also a good touch.

Wolf's Gravestone: Increases ATK by 40%. On hit, attacks against opponents with less than 30% HP increase all party members' ATK by 80% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s.

Wolf's Gravestone is an overall good pick for DPS Claymore characters, especially those who scale off of ATK. The increase in ATK whenever hitting low HP enemies is also good, allowing Navia to execute her opponents. The ATK% substat just serves to strengthen Navia even more.

Tidal Shadow: After the wielder is healed, ATK will be increased by 48% for 8s. This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

This is a good F2P option for Navia if you don't have any of the weapons above. This is because the condition to receive the ATK increase is simple: get healed. It will be easy to get the weapon to R5 as well, thanks to it being a craftable weapon. It also has an ATK% increase, which is pretty good.

“Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword”: ATK increased by 24%. That's not all! The support from all Melusines you've helped in Merusea Village fills you with strength! Based on the number of them you've helped, your ATK is increased by up to an additional 24%.

This weapon arrives alongside Navia in the 4.3 main event. On paper, the sword looks pretty decent, thanks to the straight-up increase in ATK% (Which will likely be maxed thanks to this being an event weapon). The only downside is that to get the maximum ATK increase, players will have to help the Melusines in Merusea Village. Players will have to slog through the quests in that area to get the additional ATK increase.

Navia Artifact Guide

4-piece Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods

ATK +18%.

After using an Elemental Skill, gain a 20% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s. While under a shield granted by the Crystallize reaction, the above effect will be increased by 150%, and this additional increase disappears 1s after that shield is lost.

This new artifact set is perhaps the best for Navia as it improves all aspects of her. For starters, the 18% ATK increase will increase the overall damage she deals. Since her Normal ATKs will become Geo after using her Elemental Skill, the 20% increased Geo DMG will also do wonders for her DMG. Not only that, but since you will be using Crystallize a lot, the 150% increase to the Geo DMG Bonus will basically have a 100% uptime as long as you keep the shields coming.

2-piece Golden Troupe & 2-piece Archaic Petra

Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20%.

Gain a 15% Geo DMG Bonus.

This artifact set focuses on increasing the Elemental Skill DMG that Navia can deal. It does so by increasing her Elemental Skill DMG and her Geo DMG. It's also possible for players to run a 4-piece Golden Troupe, but it will require Navia to be a Sub-DPS that you swap in only to deal Elemental Skill DMG.

2-piece Gladiator's Finale/Shimenawa's Reminiscence & 2-piece Archaic Petra

ATK +18%

Gain a 15% Geo DMG Bonus.

This is a good placeholder Artifact build for when you're building any of the Artifact sets above. The increased ATK and Geo DMG will affect all of Navia's skills, so this has the potential to deal decent damage with proper substats and weapons. Of course, if you have the chance to use any of the artifact sets above, do so.

4-piece Archaic Petra

Gain a 15% Geo DMG bonus

Upon obtaining an Elemental Shard created through a Crystalize Reaction, all party members gain 35% DMG to that particular element for 10s. Only one form of Elemental DMG bonus can be gained in this manner at any one time

This is a good Artifact set if you want to turn Navia into a Support or Sub-DPS for an already strong DPS character. Make sure to pick up Elemental Shards with Navia for the 35% DMG increase.

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter

Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%

When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

This is a situational artifact build and is mostly for players that have Furina. Using Furina's damaging Elemental Skill in conjunction with this Artifact set will provide Navia with up to 36% increased Crit Rate. This allows the player to equip Crit DMG circlets to further increase her damage.

As for Artifact Main Stats, go for ATK% on the Sands, Geo DMG Bonus on the Goblet, and either Crit Rate or DMG on the Circlet based on what you are lacking. For Substats, focus on Crit Rate and DMG, ATK%, ATK, and Energy Recharge.

Navia Team Guide

Navia needs to be in a Crystalize team, and as such she will need at least one other Geo character for the Geo Resonance, and two other Pyro, Electro, Cryo, or Hydro characters, ideally of different elements to maximize Navia's second Passive Talent. A possible team composition looks like this:

Navia Main DPS Crystallize

Navia She will be your main source of Damage, and will be on the field for a majority of the fight.

Other Geo Character Possible choices for a Geo Character include Ningguang, Zhongli, and Yun Jin. Ningguang can increase the Geo DMG of Navia using her veil, Zhongli can provide a strong shield, and Yun Jin can increase Navia's damage with her Ultimate.

Off-field Elemental applicator Anyone who can apply Elemental applications while off-field, either with their Elemental Skill or Burst, will do well here. Options include Xiangling, Yelan, Xingqiu, or Charlotte.

Support Bring a healer or attack buffer here to help buff and heal your Navia even more. Ideally, the Element of the Support character will be different from the Off-field applicator's element. Options include Bennett, Navia, or Layla.



Navia Sub DPS Crystallize

Navia Equip Archaic Petra on Navia for this team, as her main purpose will be to buff the damage of her team's Main DPS by picking up the formed Elemental shards.

Geo Character Bring a Geo character here for the Geo Resonance, which strengthens the shields the team gets, while also increasing the DMG dealt when protected by a shield.

Main DPS Bring your Main DPS here as they will be the ones dealing the most damage. Ideally, they should be an elemental DPS, so that they can help in creating the needed Elemental Shards.

Support Players can choose to bring a Support character of the same element as the Main DPS for elemental resonance and to make sure that the only Elemental Reaction that your team will be creating is Crystallize. Bringing Bennett alongside Lyney or Diluc, for example, is a decent character duo to bring, whereas bringing Xingqiu and Diluc is not, as they will likely be Vaporizing more than Crystallizing.



When running the Sub DPS team, first apply the Element of choice on your enemy, use the other Geo Character to cause a Crystallize reaction, then have Navia pick up said Elemental Shards, She must then use her Elemental Skill to deal damage, then switch back to the Main DPS for the increased damage from Archaic Petra.

That's all for our guide on Navia's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Navia is now available with the arrival of the first half of Genshin Impact Version 4.3. Navia will be available until January 8, 2023, when Phase 2 of Genshin Impact Version 4.3 arrives. Once this rate-up ends, players will have to wait until another rate-up to get her. She will likely also receive rate-ups in future character banners, especially during the Fontaine Arc of the game.