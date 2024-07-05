As the summer days continue to roll by, the closer it gets to back-to-school season. For some people, they’ll be entering their second, third, or maybe fourth year at their HBCUs. But for some, this will be their first year attending an HBCU. Attending an HBCU for the first time can be an exciting experience, but it can also be a scary one. As your HBCU fairy-god cousin, I’m here to give you some tips on how to navigate your first year at an HBCU.

1. Prepare for things to be different.

Going from high school to college is like putting a big fish that was in a little pond in the middle of the ocean. Once upon a time, you may have been the big fish at your high school, but once you get to college, not only are you surrounded by other big fish but other animals too. The person you were in high school might not be the person you are when you first get to campus. When I was in high school, I was friends with literally everyone. I went from knowing everyone and having more friends than I could count to eating by myself in the dining hall almost every day for the first month. I went to Virginia State University, which is approximately 3 hours away from where I live. And even though I wasn’t super far away from home, I still didn’t have any friends.

It seemed like everyone had already established their friend groups, whether they were from back home or people they met during orientation. It was such a shock to go from knowing almost everyone I went to school with to not really knowing anyone. When I would call home, I sounded so sad that even my mom was concerned. But eventually, things started to change. My roommate and I began to hang out more, and I started meeting new people, and as time went on, it was like nothing ever changed. By the end of my senior year, I was back to the person I was in high school—the girl who was friends with everyone. When my at-home friends would come to visit, they would playfully call me “Ms. Popular” because everywhere we went, I was talking to somebody. Things will be different when you first get your HBCU. The life you once knew is going to change drastically. Whether you go 50 miles or 500 miles away from home, you are going to experience people from all over as well as live in a new place. It may seem hard at first, but trust me, things will get better and you will adjust.

2. You might meet your lifelong friends after your freshman year.

People often say that college is the place where you meet your lifelong friends. These are the people that will be in your weddings, the godparents to your children, and the friends you get a timeshare with when you retire. And they’re right. Some of my best friends are the ones I met in undergrad. But I can count on one hand how many of them are friends I met freshman year. I went through so many friend groups my freshman year, not necessarily because of me but because, like a lot of friend groups, the group simply drifted apart. With that being said, don’t be surprised that the friends you meet during welcome week or at any other time during your freshman year won’t be the same friends you have when you graduate.

Some people are lucky enough to have the same friends throughout college and well after. For some, your true friends may come a little later. As freshmen, you are all navigating this new experience together, so for some friend groups, they last, and for others, they don’t. Friendship breakups are a normal part of college and life, so don’t be concerned if you lose a few friends along the way.

3. Get involved.

One of the greatest things about attending an HBCU is that when it comes to extracurricular activities, there is something for everyone. If Greek life isn’t your thing, there are tons of student organizations that you can join. Virginia State has everything from modeling organizations, dance groups, mentoring organizations, student leadership, royal court, and more. Even though there were multiples of the same type of group, each one was different and had its own purpose. Getting involved on campus is a great way to broaden your horizons and learn new things while also making friends.

I had the pleasure of joining a social organization my sophomore year at Virginia State, and I can truly say that I wouldn’t be the person I am today had I not joined. I learned so much about myself during that time. Joining my organization helped me become a better version of myself and helped me gain a level of confidence I hadn’t possessed until then. In addition to becoming a more confident person, I gained org sisters, whom I love dearly and who I am still close with to this day. Becoming part of an organization on campus can shape your overall campus experience. So, think about your interests, and when you get to campus, find something that suits you.

4. Have fun, but remember why you’re there.

If you don’t follow any other advice on this list, please follow this one. When I was a freshman, during our freshman induction ceremony, the speaker told us to look to our left and right to get a good look at the people next to us because they may or may not be here at the end of the semester. It sounded kind of harsh at the time, but it was true. Everyone you come in with may not make it to the next semester. College is supposed to be a fun time. You’ve officially transitioned from a child to a young adult. For some people, they’re away from home and don’t have to worry about mom and dad getting on their case. But with great fun comes great responsibility.

Hands down my time Virginia State was probably the best time of my life. I had a lot of fun and met lifelong friends, but most importantly, I got my degree. It’s so easy to get caught up in the fun of college that you forget why you’re there—to get an education. The purpose is to find a balance. Make sure your work is done ahead of time to enjoy the things college has to offer, like homecoming. But on the flip side, don’t work yourselves too hard. Your time in college is going to fly by, and you don't want to waste it. One day you’re going to look up, and it's time for graduation. So, of course, make your academics your top priority, but don’t forget to have some fun while you’re at it.