NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 13 dropped, and once again we got the Answers to help you earn some nice rewards. For newcomers, NBA 2K24 2KTV is a weekly program available within the game, hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of NBA 2K content, from developer interviews, to content creator builds. However, most watch the show in-game to answer the multiple questions that appear in each program. Furthermore, answering these questions correctly earns you various goodies to use in-game.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 13 Answers – All Answers For Episode 13

Answer: Allen Iverson Answer: Nutcracker Top Answer: Poseidon's Reef Answer: Player Card Answer: Shot Creating Level 3 Threat Answer: #2 Answer: Driving Dunk

That wraps up all this week's answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 13. We hope this guide helped you earn some good rewards, especially any possible VC rewards.

Each question gives players a fairly generous amount of time to respond. Therefore, take your time before answering each question to make sure you submit the correct answer. Overall, NBA 2K24 2KTV offers the easiest and most convenient way to earn rewards within the game. All one practically needs to do is watch the show and look for the questions. However, we don't recommend fast forwarding through the episodes, as you might miss a question and get lost in the order.

Additionally, some questions in 2K24 2KTV are freebies, usually helping those who don't know too much 2K trivia. Overall, it makes for a time-waster, especially for those who wait for their friends to hop online.

Check out the answers for our previous episodes, including episode 12, which aired earlier for a special Thanksgiving episode. Additionally, new episodes of NBA 2K24 2KTV drop every Friday, so stay on the lookout for new episodes.

Lastly, the NBA 2K24 Player Ratings received a new adjustment. Feel free to see how your favorite players fared in the latest update. NBA 2K24 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

