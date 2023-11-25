Overall, the show features a wide variety of content From developer interviews to content creator builds.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 12 released tonight, and we've got the answers to help you receive some free rewards. For those who don't know, 2KTV is a weekly program in 2K24 hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content From developer interviews to content creator builds. However, most people watch the show answer the questions that appear throughout the program.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 12 Answers – All Answers For Episode 12

Answer: 25 Answer: Monday Answer: Any Answer: 6'9″ Answer: 3PT Shot Hunter Answer: Point Guard Answer: Three-Point Shot Answer: Thursday Answer: Five Minute Quarters Answer: Solo Answer: Lele Answer: Brotha Jones Answer: Brian Answer: Any Answer: 10

And that wraps up all the answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 12. We hope this guide helped you net some solid rewards, including VC for your MyTEAM or MyPLAYER.

The show itself gives players a good amount of time to respond, so take your time. Make sure the question you see matches the answer you're looking for, and you should be fine. Overall, NBA 2K24 2KTV offers the easiest and most convenient way to earn VC. With just a push of a few buttons, you'll earn rewards for doing practically nothing. Additionally, the developers usually a throw a freebie now and then to help those struggling to answer.

The rewards themselves usually vary though usually offer VC. However, sometimes the developers throw a surprise in here or there. Overall, the show makes for a great time-killer for those taking a break or waiting for friends to hop online. Not only do you get to sit back and relax, but you also get free stuff for doing so.

Check out our answers for the previous episode. Additionally, stay on the lookout for a recap episode guide, where we'll put all the answers from recent episodes all into one spot. If you're looking to get more VC, check out the recently released Poseidon Reef Signature event. Additionally, always make sure to see if any new Locker Codes for MyTEAM released.

NBA 2K24 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.