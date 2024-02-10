the show features a wide variety of content from content creator builds to actual player interviews

We've got the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 23 answers to help players earn some much needed VC. For newcomers, 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from content creator builds to actual player interviews. However, we know most people watch to answer the several questions that appear throughout. Answering these questions earns you VC, which you might want for your MyTEAM or MyPLAYER.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 23 Answers

LeBron James 65 Bulls Dragon Bill Russell Luka Doncic Mikal Bridges 2024 Socks 1976 29 Years 2004 Phil Jackson Blake Jason Williams Center Any Indianapolis Second Devin Booker San Francisco

Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 23. To answer a question, just press the button that matches the answer of the question. Take your time when answering questions, and don't skip ahead and rush or else you might lose the order of questions. If you do it right, you'll earn VC in the easiest possible way in 2K24.

New episodes of 2KTV drop every Friday, though a few exceptions occur here and there. Furthermore, the developers love to throw in a few freebies every episode. Therefore, just watching the show and attempting to answer rewards you with something. And that's everything you need to know about 2K24 2KTV Episode 23's answers. We hope this guide helped you answer all the questions correctly to earn VC.

Overall, NBA 2K24 Season 4 comes to close in just a couple of weeks. Just a reminder now to finish your season pass and reach level 40 to receive all the free rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Season 5 begins later this month, so you still have plenty of time.

