NBA 2K24 celebrates its 25th anniversary as a series with a whole new Domination Tier in MyTEAM. Overall, the new tier allows player to earn more stars and more rewards, including a Pink Diamond Damian Lillard. That's right, the 2K21 cover athlete graces the new tier, becoming available to those who earn 99 stars. Without further ado, let's jump right into it.

NBA 2K24 Domination Tier Adds Pink Diamond Damien Lillard

To celebrate NBA 2K’s 25th Anniversary, a new Domination tier has been added to MyTEAM! Earn 99 stars for NBA 2K21 cover athlete, Pink Diamond Damian Lillard! 🌟#25Daysof2K pic.twitter.com/tzVD3rDgMl — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) December 20, 2023

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of NBA 2K, 2K24 is adding a new Domination Tier in the MyTEAM Mode. This opportunity allows players to earn 99 stars to get a Pink Diamond Damian Lillard. Additionally, you might also remember Lillard gracing the cover of NBA 2K21, released in 2020.

Lillard joined the Milwaukee Bucks shortly before the 2023-2024 NBA Season began. He joins a roster already equipped with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, making the Bucks look a bit more interesting this year.

Since joining, the Bucks currently enjoy a 20-7 record, placing them first in the Central Division. They currently, rank second in the conference, just half a game behind Boston. Overall, Milwaukee should be a dangerous postseason opponent should the team stay healthy and consistent. Lillard currently averages 26.3 PPG and 7 Assists per game, both stats ranking top 15 in the league. We'll see if his efforts and new home are enough to win him his first ring.

2K24 MyTEAM players now have another challenge to take on within the game. To earn the Pink Diamond Damian Lillard, players must earn 99 stars in the new Domination tier. Overall, the process will be a grind, requiring you to play quite a bit of 2K before unlocking. The 95 OVR card lets the SG/PG 25th Anniversary card join your collection. The card art features Lillard in his Trailblazers Uniform.

NBA 2K24's #25Daysof2K event still runs for a few more days. Expect more Locker Codes and rewards to drop this week in celebration. Additionally, make sure to tune in to the newest episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV. These episodes might give you the VC you need to upgrade your MyTEAM and acquire coveted players.

