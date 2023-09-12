NBA 2K24's MyPLAYER feature lets you create a player for any position with customizable dimensions and appearances. Want to learn some of the best builds for the Small Forward position and ball out like Mikal Bridges? Follow this Small Forward Build Guide and we'll get you started on the way to building your dream player in NBA 2K24.

These Are The Best NBA 2K24 Small Forward Builds In MyPLAYER

Before we begin this NBA 2K24 Small Forward Build Guide, We need to mention two things.

Firstly, if you just want to create a player with ease, feel free to check out the MyPLAYER Build templates. This allows you to build your MyPLAYER's dimensions and attributes after a real NBA professional. So if you know you want to be exactly like Jimmy Butler, then pick his pre-build and avoid all the hassle. C

Secondly, no matter how you build your MyPLAYER, it is essential to upgrade and maintain the following stats:

Speed

Acceleration

Strength

Vertical

Stamina

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

No NBA player is complete without these five physical traits. Furthermore, more stamina means the longer you stay in the game. So keep that stat in mind when you finally get a chance to splurge some VC on your MyPLAYER's attributes.

However, if you're looking to build a custom player with their own setup. Then stick with us. In today's NBA, Small Forwards not only need to be able to shoot, but must play good perimeter defense. So let's create a build with those two ideas in mind.

The Build

Every NBA player needs to be a shooter, show how about an accurate shooter who can shoot threes while keeping some decent defensive stats?

We tried a 6'6″, 213 lbs Small Forward with a 7'0″ wingspan, which seemed to work pretty well. It looks like you lose a lot of potential stat points, but you actually don't lose that much. For starters, your Three-Point Shot goes up to 87, with pass accuracy and ball handling well over 90. So not only will your shots be more accurate, but your passing and ball control will be better too.

The only areas you really seem to lose points is in rebounds, interior defense, blocks, and strength. However, although you make some sacrifices, you make up for it by improving your offensive skills and speed. You need to be able to shoot and keep up with your opponents on the court.

The one downside to this build is that your interior defense takes a hit (84 max) by 12 points, but your perimeter defense (98) and steal (99) remain extremely high. Overall, you still get access to some solid speed and acceleration (89 and 85), while boasting 78 strength. Additionally, your speed with the ball also receives a +4 increase.

So in general, this build still keeps you in relatively good spots as a defender, but increases your threat as an offensive player. However, if that build seems too risky, check out our All-Around Build.

All-Around Build

The game sets you up with a 6'7″ Small Forward, so let's choose a 6'7″ player with a 6'11” wingspan who weighs 220 lbs. This not only keeps your defensive skills at high numbers, but you add some punch to your 3PT shooting skills. Additionally, your ball handling, pass accuracy, perimeter defense, steal, and mid-range shot all remain above 90 max ratings. While your speed with the ball is slow (81), you make up for it with a 90 strength rating that should help you plow through defenders.

This build doesn't do anything drastic, yet it gives you 9 extra points in max rating while only taking away 5. Additionally, you get access to all S-Tier badges and almost every other badge for your position.

And as mentioned before, make sure you're upgrading the five physical traits we spoke about earlier. Keeping your player at high stamina ensures their presence on the court longer. Therefore, you'll get more time to make some flashy plays, earn some nice player grades, and earn more VC with more points and assists you get.

Small Forward Build Guide Conclusion – NBA 2K24 MyPLAYER Tips

It's important to note that you won't see how your player really performs right away, as everyone starts off as a 60 OVR in NBA 2K24. So just be patient, play conservatively, and keep racking up VC. So just have fun with your NBA 2K24 MyPLAYER build and experiment to find the right fit for you.

And that's everything you need to know in this NBA 2K24 Best Small Forward Build Guide. Just remember that you're free to set up your MyPLAYER any way you want. So while you might not use what we suggest, maybe it gets some ideas jogging in your brain. Regardless, we hope this guide helps you craft the player of your dreams as you dominate the league.

If you're just starting NBA 2K24's MyCAREER mode for the first time, don't be worried! Check out our Beginner's guide to MyCAREER to have a comfortable transition into one of the game's biggest modes.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.