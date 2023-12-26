The contest does consist of a few important rules, which we'll lay out for you in this guide.

An NBA 2K24 Giveaway is offering 1 Million VC to one lucky winner. The giveaway, which runs until January 1st, 2024, rewards one extremely fortunate individual with enough Virtual Currency to upgrade their MyPLAYER, or spend in MyTEAM. However, the contest does consist of a few important rules, which we'll lay out for you in this guide. Without further ado, let's show you a way to potentially earn a boatload of VC in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 25 Days of 2K 1 Million VC Giveaway – How To Participate

To participate in the NBA 2K24 VC Giveaway, you need to reply to the above Tweet (or X, whatever they call it now) with the two tags #25Daysof2K and #giveaway. The giveaway itself is available to players in the U.S. who are at least 13 years of age. Overall, the giveaway runs until January 1st, 2024 at 11:59 PM PST. However, there's a few more important things we need to mention.

While the tweet itself doesn't say you need to follow the account, we recommend following them any way. Aside from keeping up with the giveaway, the NBA 2K team likes to drop Locker Codes throughout the year to send you free items. Strangely, the actual guidelines and rules page says to include #VC as well, though the tweet doesn't mention it. Most users seem to respond with just the #25Daysof2K and #giveaway tags. However, just put #VC anyway since it says so on the official page.

Additionally, your twitter account must be non-private, with your tweets set to public. Entrants only need to submit once, with duplicate submissions warranting disqualification.

The Winner will be decided on January 10th, 2024. Should the winner not respond within five days, a new winner will be selected. Overall, the winner of this giveaway receives a prize worth $250 USD and an immediate boost to their NBA 2K24 experience.

Of course, feel free to read the full Rules and Disclaimers to better understand the giveaway. Should you win, you'll have enough VC to easily help your player reach a 99 OVR in no time. So, you could potentially create a new MyPLAYER with Superstar skills at a young age. However, your VC can also be spent in MyTEAM, if you're the type who likes to complete different collections. The World of 2K is your Oyster, should you win.

