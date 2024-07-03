The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic is NBA 2K24 MyTEAM's next GOAT Series player item. Doncic now joins a small group of players such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Victor Wembanyama, and more as some of the only GOAT players in the game. Furthermore, these GOAT player items represent some of the best in the game that you can use. Without further ado, let's show you everything you need to know about the Luka Doncic GOAT series player item.

Mavericks' Luka Doncic Is NBA 2K24 MyTEAM'S newest GOAT Series Item

NBA 2K24 is adding MyTEAM GOAT Luka Doncic to MyTEAM on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024. All of the G.O.A.T. Series Luka Doncic player items include:

G.O.A.T. Luka Doncic

100 Overall Luka Doncic

Dark Matter Luka Doncic (PG|SG)

Dark Matter Luka Doncic (PG|SF)

Dark Matter Luka Doncic (PG|PF)

Dark Matter Luka Doncic (PG|C)

Dark Matter Luka Doncic Challenge Reward*

* To earn the Dark Matter Luka Doncic Challenge Reward player item, you must score 73 points with any player. Essentially, you need to match Luka's career-high 73 point total, which he recorded this season against the Atlanta Hawks. Upon completion, you'll earn the 99 OVR Dark Matter player item.

Doncic is a five time All-Star and First Teamer who's deadly on offense. With every shot he takes he becomes more accurate, almost as if he has some NBA 2K badges equipped or something. Jokes aside, he's an extremely talented player, one who's helped the Mavericks become a powerhouse again. Along with teammate Kyrie Irving, Dallas enjoyed some superstar-level basketball throughout the season.

Unfortunately, the season just didn't end the way Doncic and Mavericks fans wanted it to. They ultimately lost to the Boston Celtics in five games, where both Doncic and Irving made some ugly mistakes. While the team is still poised for a championship run, it certainly seemed like this could've been the year.

Regardless, we can't deny the level of greatness Doncic has brought to the court. The 2024 NBA scoring Champion averaged almost 34 points per game in the regular season, which made him so much fun to watch. You know when he had the ball that something good was going to happen… for the Mavericks, at least.

He makes for an excellent candidate for the NBA 2K24 GOAT Series, and we look forward to seeing these items in action.

