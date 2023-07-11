NBA 2K24 was announced last week, with Lakers' Legend Kobe Bryant named cover athlete for two different versions of the game.

The NBA 2K24 announcement trailer brought good news for next-gen console players by confirming cross-play. However, PC players weren't as fortunate since they'll be receiving the last-gen version of the game again.

The news comes as quite a surprise, considering PC versions of video games are usually some of the best performing. It's not like the NBA 2K series is graphically beyond anything else on the market, either. Sure, it looks good visually, but that can't be the reason that the best version of the game won't be on PC.

Most modern PCs have no problem running any version of pretty much any game. I like to joke “If it can run Crysis with mods on max settings, it can run anything”, but that doesn't seem the case here. Jokes aside, it seems ridiculous that the PC version will play identically to the Nintendo Switch version, which will likely be the worst-performing version of the game.

This means PC players won't get access to Cross-play, along with two other features:

The new ProPLAY technology, a “groundbreaking new technology that directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay”.

The City – A large, open area where players can walk around, play some street ball, visit shops, gyms, etc.

The only upside to this is that the game won't cost extra like it's next-gen counterparts.

NBA 2K24 Specs & Minimum Requirements

Here are the game's PC requirements, as found on the game's Steam page.

MINIMUM RECOMMENDED OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit Processor Intel Core™ i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better Intel Core™ i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better Memory 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 450 1GB/ ATI® Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 2GB/ ATI® Radeon R9 270 2GB or better DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 110 GB available space 110 GB available Space Network Broadband Internet Connection Broadband Internet Connection Sound Card Directx 9.0x Directx 9.0c

NBA 2K24 releases on September 8th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Three different editions of the game are available for pre-order, as well a WNBA edition starring Sabrina Ionescu.

The three editions include the Kobe Bryant Edition, The Black Mamba Edition, and the 25th Anniversary Edition. Both Mamba and Anniversary Editions will cost $99.99 and $149.99, respectively. The Kobe Bryant Edition costs $59.99 or $69.99 depending on the platform you play on. Fortunately PC players at least won't have to pay for the next-gen price, all things considering.

The NBA is slowly getting back into rhythm in preparation for the 2023-2024 season. In the meanwhile, fans can keep themselves occupied with the Summer League, where the Spurs first overall pick Victor Wembanyama is enjoying some historical numbers.

For more gaming information, visit ClutchPoints Gaming