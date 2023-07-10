A lot of great players have fans before even entering the NBA. They are often dubbed as generational talents and the San Antonio Spurs have just landed one in Victor Wembanyama. The NBA experiences an uptick in ratings, ticket sales, merchandise, and coverage just because of the hype. Did they achieve that goal in the NBA Summer League?

Victor Wembanyama started his NBA Summer League campaign with the Spurs. He did have a rocky start but eventually pulled through. It is still a question of whether he will consistently perform at this amazing pace but some things are undeniable. He brings in a lot of cash to the league.

The rookie from San Antonio was front and center in the second most-watched Summer League debut of all time. His game averaged 1,386,000 viewers at a time. It also peaked at 1,632,000 spectators during one point of the broadcast, per Ben Cafardo of ESPN.

Fans were in for a treat for a treat in these past games. The Alien averaged a double-double in his first few games. He racked up 18 points per game and coupled it with some effective board crashing. Rebounding totals of 10 boards per game prove why he can use his height advantage.

Protecting the rim is also one of his specialties. The Spurs rookie racked up an average of four blocks in every matchup he saw on the court. All of these impressive numbers were done in nearly just 27 minutes of playing time.

Are you joining the Victor Wembanyama hype train?