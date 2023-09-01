The City in NBA 2K24 on Next-Gen features two new exciting affiliations, RISE and ELITE. If you haven't played an NBA 2K game in some time, or are just looking to get into the series, Affiliations are communities where you join your fellow ballers. In NBA 2K23, you automatically joined one of the four affiliations, competing together to earn rewards each season.

Overall, joining an Affiliation is a great way to receive boosts to your MyPLAYER while also receiving exclusive affiliation merch and swagger to show off to your friends. With NBA 2K24's release date slowly approaching, many fans want to know soon who they'd like to join.

In NBA 2K24, the number of Affiliations has been reduced to two, but with much greater emphasis and details on the two sides. Additionally, players now have the choice to think about which Affiliation they'd like to join.

The two Affiliations in NBA 2K24 are RISE and ELITE:

RISE – Atlantis-esque theme with giant Kraken and Poseidon

ELITE – Futuristic City with sleek Sci-Fi design

But there's more to Affiliations than just they're design. Let's take a loot at each Affiliation, and find one that fits best for your MyPLAYER.

NBA 2K24 RISE Vs. ELITE, which one should you join?

NBA 2K24 RISE Vs. ELITE – What Are The Differences?

The NBA 2K dev team posted a video on their X (formerly, Twitter) account, explaining the differences between both affiliations. The video, hosted by affiliation leaders Chris Manning (ELITE) and Shakedown (RISE), also explains the impact Affiliations have towards your NBA 2K24 gameplay experience.

Let's look at the major differences for each Affiliation, and their descriptions:

RISE – “Elevate your team! Earn your unique gameplay rewards towards finishing and playmaking. Dishing to the open market has never been so worth it.”

Heat Check Gameplay Boost Get rewarded for hot hand from the perimeter after knocking down some outside shots.

Finishing Boost Earn a permanent boost to your finishing attributes

Playmaking Boost Permanent boost to playmaking attributes



ELITE – “Want the ball in your hands for the last shot? Earn unique gameplay boosts toward defense and shooting by making big plays on both ends.”

Two-Way Tenacity Gameplay Boost Make a big play on one end of the floor and earn yourself a boost for the next possession when going the other way.

Defense Boost Earn permanent boost to your defense attributes

Shooting Boost Permanent boost to your shooting attributes



.@LD2K and @ShakeDown2012 take you through what's new with Affiliations in #NBA2K24 👀 Are you siding with ELITE or RISE? pic.twitter.com/hoGjLBCU2R — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 31, 2023

In much simpler terms: The ELITE affiliation's main focus is defense and shooting. RISE focuses on finishes and playmaking.

REP Returns To NBA 2K24

Each Affiliation has its own REP in NBA 2K24, which returns to the basketball series from Visual Concepts. When joining an affiliation, you start at a rookie 1 rep level, and your REP never resets as you grind your way into the Top 10. However, REP does reset when/if you decide to switch Affiliations.

Verdict – Which Affiliation Should You Join In NBA 2K24?

The best part about Affiliations is that you can always switch back and forth to find the one that's best for you. Just remember, though, that REP resets every time you do this.

Overall, the choice is yours based on which boosts you'd like to receive. If you want to focus primarily on your shooting and defensive skills, then maybe ELITE is for you. However, if you prefer to be a playmaker with strong finishes, RISE seems like the better option.

Additionally, each Affiliation comes with a unique boost. So if you prefer the Two-Way Tenacity Boost from RISE, but also want to improve your shooting with ELITE, you may want to try both affiliations out to see which works better. Either way, both affiliations elevate your NBA 2K24 gameplay experience.

As of this moment, we like the defensive and offensive boosts that come with playing for ELITE. However, we really love the aquatic theme and underwater court in RISE. But don't let us convince you. Both Affiliations in NBA 2K24 come with much more than just gameplay boosts.

Both RISE and ELITE include their own exclusive gear and items for you to wear and rep your team. So if you don't care about gameplay boosts, and just want to look cool and play in your favorite looking courts, feel free to do so.

And that's everything you need to know about each Affiliation. NBA 2K24's release date is slowly upon us, with the game launching next week. The game comes out for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more gaming and NBA 2K news, visit ClutchPoints.