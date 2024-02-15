You can earn rewards based on your performance throughout the event.

The NBA 2K24 Rumble on the Cay Event adds a brand new location for New Gen Players, while offering the chance to earn VC and other rewards. Like the Poseidon Reef event and many others, you can earn rewards based on your performance throughout the event. Some of the other rewards include Skill Boosts, Gatorade Boosts, cosmetics, and more. This new location takes you to a castle-themed coastal island with courts all over.

NBA 2K24 Rumble on The Cay Event Start & End Date – February 16th-19th, 2024

Rumble on the Cay presented by @Gatorade starts on Friday 💥 Warp to an all-new location from the Signature Event Center and squad up for 3v3 action 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eE7jXsI1EE — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) February 15, 2024

The NBA 2K24 Rumble On The Cay Event begins on Friday, February 16th (6:00 AM PST) and ends on Monday February 19th (11:59 PM PST), 2024. You can warp to the newest location from the Signature Event Center and partake in some 3v3 ball. The latest event, presented by Gatorade, offers some nice rewards, too.These 3v3 games can end early if one team take an 8 point lead over the other.

However, the event is unfortunately only available for Next Gen players. Therefore PS5, and Xbox Series X players are the only users who can partake in the event. Nevertheless, the event offers the following rewards based on your total score.

NBA 2K24 Rumble On The Cay Rewards – VC, Skill Boosts, Gatorade Boosts & More

Tier 3 (100,000 Score) Rumble On The Cay Basketball 5x Skill Boosts 5x Gatorade Boosts

Tier 2 (250,000 Score) Rumble On The Cay Basketball 5K VC 10x Skill Boosts 10x Gatorade Boosts

Tier 1 (500,000 Score) Rumble On The Cay Basketball 10K VC 25x Skill Boosts 25x Gatorade Boosts

Grand Prize (Top 6 players) Rumble On The Cay Basketball Let's Rumble T-Shirt (1.5x Rep) 25x Skill Boosts Unlimited Gatorade Boosts



Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 Rumble on the Cay event. It offers a great opportunity to earn some VC, Skill Boosts, and Gatorade Boosts in 2K24. However, prepare for a grind as earning a score of 500,000 will take some time. We hope to see you at the newest spot in NBA 2K24!

In other news, NBA 2K24's Season 5 Patch Notes recently became available. They should drop soon before Season 5 begins next week. Furthermore, check out and redeem the latest locker codes to earn more in-game items.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.