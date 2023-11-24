In the event, players are required to play 5v5 games to 21 in order to win rewards.

The new Poseidon Reef Signature event in NBA 2K24 gives players VC rewards, Skill Boosts, and more for those who perform well enough. In the event, players are required to play 5v5 games to 21 in order to win rewards. Earning prizes in this event consists of piling consecutive wins (three, six, and fifteen). However, those who rank in the top 25 receive a Grand Prize, which includes 25K VC, Unlimited Skill Boosts, and more.

NBA 2K24 Poseidon Reef Signature Event Details – How To Get VC From The Event

Poseidon's Reef Signature Event starts today! 🔱 Head to the Signature Event Center located next to the Rivals Plaza fast travel station and start your winning streak to earn these rewards 👇 pic.twitter.com/udRlyzWfah — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) November 23, 2023

The new Poseidon Reef started Thursday, November 23rd, and runs until 11/26 at 8:00 am PST. To participate in the event, head over to the Signature Event Center located next to the Rivals Plaza fast travel station. Whenever you're ready, just head on in and play for a chance to receive some awesome rewards.

You play in 5v5 games to 21, and receive rewards based on your win streak. Additionally, players with the biggest streak (top 25) receive additional rewards, including unlimited Skill Boosts, 25K VC, and more. Therefore, we recommend going into this event with either your friends or the best randoms you can scrounge up. Nevertheless, the rewards seem pretty good, even for those trying to earn a three or six game win streak.

NBA 2K24 Poseidon Reef Signature Event Requirements & Rewards:

Tier 3: Earn Win Streak of Three Gatorade Boosts (5) Skill Boosts (5)

Tier 2: Earn Win Streak of Six Gatorade Boosts (10) Skill Boosts (10) VC (5,000)

Tier 1: Earn Win Streak of 15 Gatorade Boosts (25) Skill Boosts (25) VC (10,000) Poseidon's Reef Jersey

Grand Prize: Rank Within Top 25 Skill Boosts (Unlimited) Gatorade Boosts (25) VC (25,000) Poseidon's Reef Jersey



Overall, the new event gives players a great opportunity to earn some Skill Boosts and other great rewards in NBA 2K24. Even if you only reach Tier 2, you still receive 15x Gatorade Boosts, 5K VC, and a few other rewards. Therefore, we recommend checking it out if you're looking for something to do in the City. Additionally, players looking to earn more VC should check out a few of our guides, including our 2KTV answers and guides on getting VC fast.

