NBA 2K24 Season 3 begins this Friday, bringing new content to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, the newly-added In-Season Tournament, and more. Additionally, NBA 2K24 Season 3 celebrates 25 years of NBA 2K with Allen Iverson gracing the season cover. For those who don't know, Iverson was the original NBA 2K cover athlete, appearing on the cover for the first game in the series in 1999. To commemorate the anniversary, 2K is launching a 25-day event full of Locker Codes, events, and rewards full of NBA 2K throwbacks. Without further ado, let's see what's new in 2K24 Season 3.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 – Everything You Need To Know

Firstly, Season 3 brings 25 Days of 2K. From December 1st-25th, the plan to add “something to do or experience” every day. Additionally, they plan to give out Locker Codes featuring 25th Anniversary Cards. These cards include players from 2K21, 2K18, and the first edition of NBA 2K.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 MyCAREER:

While we don't yet know all the rewards in Season 3 yet, the developer shared some info on what to expect. Firstly, at level 1 players receive Season 3 themed tee and basketball. However, this season gives you the chance to earn Allen Iverson's hairstyle along with other rewards like 2XP Coins, Floor Setters, Boosted Accessories, and more.

At level 30, players receive a Mascot Costume, which should be easier to reach thanks to the shared progression system. However, both New Gen and Current Gen players receive different rewards at Level 40. The former receives a Gold Floor Setter while current gen players receive an Extra Badge Point. Nevertheless, expect Season 3 to come with some familiar and new content to keep you grinding away.

In-Season Tournament:

The developers added updated courts and jerseys for the inaugural NBA Cup, which started earlier this month. While still technically part of the regular season, this tournament brings more excitement early on while giving players more to fight for.

Now, you can play on those courts in NBA 2K24 with your favorite In-Season tournament jerseys. Overall, we're very impressed 2K managed to add all this content in such a short time.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 MyTEAM:

Season 3 marks the beginning of Pink Diamond Cards. These brand new player items kick off with stars like Kevin Durant, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Jimmy Butler. Additionally, all of Season 3's 40 rewards include player cards, ranging from Hall-of-Famers, MVPs, Rookie-of-the-Year winners, and more. Currently, some of the rewards we do know for MyTEAM includes:

Level 1 – Free Agent Michael Jordan

Level 2 – Gold Giannis Antetokounmpo

Level 4 – Gold DeMar DeRozan

Level 13 – Gold Zach LaVine

Level 23 – Sapphire Dell Curry

Level 28 – Sapphire Shaquille O'Neal

Level 30 – Ruby Stephen Curry

Level 36 – Amethyst Steve Nash

Level 39 – Amar'e Stoudemire

Level 40 – Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler

Ultimate Reward Card – Pink Diamond Kevin Garnett

Lastly, the final Pink Diamond Card includes Hakeem Olajuwon, earnable by attaining a certain number of win totals of Season Point tiers in MyTEAM's seasonal modes. Overall, MyTEAM offers the usual rewards players expect to see in a new season.

NBA 2K24 Season 3 The W Online:

Overall, The W Online adds more Weekly Goals and Season Rewards. While The W Online seems to get the least attention, it at least gets updated with new content for fans to enjoy. Nevertheless, the new rewards and goals for the W online include:

Weekly Goal Nneka Ogwumike Heroine Jersey Team Accelerator Boosts Team Resilience Boosts Helping Hands Boosts Player Boosts

Season Rewards Aliyah Boston Jersey MyTEAM Mystic’s Jersey Card MyTEAM Air Deldon Shoe Card 2K Breakthrough Skins Clothing Bundles Lisa Leslie Historic T-Shirt



Season Pass:

Lastly, the Season 3 pass includes additional content and bonuses with the premium passes. Overall, some of the rewards include VC, cosmetics, player cards, and more. Some of the rewards include:

Diamond Allen Iverson Player Card

Allen Iverson Season 3 MyTEAM Pack including HOF Handles For Days Badge and a A.I. signature Diamond Shoe Card

45,000 vc + Skill and Gatorade Boostss

Animated Helmet

Neon Pocket Bike

Pro Pass Santaa Costume

Pro Pass Pink Diamond Jimmy Butler

Overall, we look forward to all the new content in NBA 2K24 Season 3. Furthermore, the 25 Days of 2K should hopefully include something to keep fans entertained throughout the month. Additionally we love all the new In-Season courts being in the game, making the experience grow closer to the actual sport. We look forward to seeing what 2K does to celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K.

Check out the Full Courtside Report for all the details on Season 3. Additionally, stay tuned, as we'll keep you posted on all available rewards in the upcoming Season.

