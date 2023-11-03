NBA 2K24 is celebrating the brand new NBA In-Season Tournament by implementing it into several game modes. Between MyCAREER, MyNBA, and...

NBA 2K24 is celebrating the brand new NBA In-Season Tournament by implementing it into several game modes. Between MyCAREER, MyNBA, and MyTEAM, it seems each mode is getting a little something to commemorate the new tournament. For those who don't know, the new Inaugural tournament puts all 30 NBA teams into six different groups, who face off in a group stage before going into the knockout rounds. We're interested to see how it plays out in a league that already boasts 82 games a season.

NBA 2K24 New In-Season Tournament Content

The new NBA 2K24 Courtside report revealed all the new changes coming to 2K24 to celebrate the In-Season Tournament. Firstly, we should mention all MyCAREER and MyNBA changes are only coming to next-gen systems (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). However, all the new In-Season Tournament for MyTEAM makes its way onto all console versions of the game. Without further ado, let's get into all the new content.

NBA 2K24 MyCAREER:

The In-Season Tournament makes its way into NBA 2K24's MyCAREER, allowing you to chase for both the NBA Cup and the Larry O'Brien Championship trophy. Additionally, during Season 3, MyCAREER and MyNBA courts will have the In-Season Tournament branding. In order to participate in the In-Season tournament, you need to advance your MyCAREER by one season. However, you won't need to create a new save file.

NBA 2K24 MyNBA:

Between all four eras in NBA 2K24 MyNBA, only the Modern Era allows you to play the In-Season Tournament. This makes sense, considering this will be the first ever In-Season tournament. Like MyCAREER, you don't need to make a new save file, but you will need to advance by one season.

Then the tournament works just like how it does in real life. Play in the group stage, and if you do well enough you'll enter the knockout stage. Overall, this should give you more things to do with the Modern Era in MyNBA.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM:

MyTEAM celebrates the In-Season tournament with the new Tournament Evolution Card Collection. Overall, this gives you the opportunity to earn an 82 overall emerald evolution card from each team. Completing the collection earns you a 93 overall Nikola Jokic card.

Throughout the tournament, the cards have chances to evolve based on the performance of the player on the card. So if Amen Thompson plays his heart out, we'll see the efforts of his labor translated into 2K24.

And that wraps up everything new in NBA 2K24 to celebrate the NBA In-Season Tournament. We're interested in seeing how the first tournament turns out. Will players have the same dedication and heart they do during the regular season? And how will teams manage their players' time on the court to keep them healthy throughout the year?

In the meantime, check out our NBA 2K24 simulations for the In-Season Tournament and stay tuned for another episode of 2KTV tonight!

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.