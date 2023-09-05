Visual Concepts released some information today about NBA 2K24's soundtrack. The game features 50+ artists at launch, including Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black among others. The news was announced earlier today via the NBA 2K X (or Twitter) account.

Additionally, the NBA 2K24 soundtrack gets more songs every Friday. The game even features Music Exclusives, meaning we'll get some brand new songs only on 2K.

The #NBA2K24 Soundtrack 🔥🎧 🎤50+ artists at launch

🎤Music Exclusives

🎤New songs added every Friday Pre-order: https://t.co/43QdvNIowv pic.twitter.com/ekULFGwGJI — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 5, 2023

As we approach NBA 2K24's release date this week, the dev team spent all of August showing off everything new with the game. We got to see improvements to the gameplay as well as all modes including MyCAREER, MyNBA, MyTEAM, and more.

NBA 2K24 Soundtrack –

The full list of NBA 2K24 artists includes:

Lil Uzi Vert

Kevin Gates

Young M.A. & WAP5TAR

Central Cee

Ice Spice

Lil Wayne

Young Boy NBA

Quevedo

Larry June & The Alchemist

Rels B

Baby Keem

Awich, JP The Wavt & YZERR

Destiny Rogers

Duckwrth

Rome Streetz

Louis Tomlinson

The Ramona Flowers

The Lamonts

Kodak Black

Burna Boy

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Roddy Rich

Glorilla

Quavo & Takeoff

Skrilled, Fred Again, Flowdan

Steve Lacy

Nardo Wick, Future & Lil Baby

Flo Milli

Smino & J. Cole

P-Lo, E-40, LaRussell

Ray Vaughn

Kamaiyah

BLXST

Cookie$

Trampolene

Shrike!

We don't have a list of NBA 2K24's songs, but we'll all know soon enough later this week.

More NBA 2K News On The Way

Despite NBA 2K24's release date knocking on our doors, the developers still have one thing left to show everyone. According to the content reveal roadmap, we might be getting more information on Season 1 and more. The season reward paths offer rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER, which now use a shared progression path.

Additionally, the dev team shared a tweet right after showing all the brands coming to the game. The biggest apparel brands include Nike, Puma, Addidas, NewBalance, and more. Overall, NBA 2K24 features clothing options from over 50 brands. Should make for plenty of exciting (and some whacky) apparel combos to ensure no two players look the same.

The best news is that these apparel brands aren't new-gen only. You can wear any apparel option in any version of the game.

What brand are you rocking in #NBA2K24? 👀💧 pic.twitter.com/VtZOqmEJi6 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 5, 2023

NBA 2K24 comes out this Friday, September 8th, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

