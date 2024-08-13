NBA 2K25 MyNBA is adding a brand new Steph [Curry] Era, giving players yet another starting point on next-generation systems as well as PC. For newcomers to NBA 2K, MyNBA is essentially Franchise Mode, but Eras let you begin from multiple different starting points. Furthermore, NBA 2K25's MyNBA mode is also receiving other improvements to both its presentation and gameplay. Without further ado, let's take a look at everything new in NBA 2K25 MyNBA.

Golden State Warriors' PG Steph Curry headlines NBA 2K25's newest era in MyNBA on new-gen. The new “Steph” Era begins right at the beginning of the Warriors' Dynasty run. When you begin your MyNBA experience, the Warriors will have a stacked roster which includes Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all in their prime.

You have the ability to rewrite history in this era with multiple different starting points. Want to take Steve Kerr's job and play with an overpowered Warriors' team? Or, would you like to take team like the Brooklyn Nets or Phoenix Suns (who were struggling at the time) and upset the entire league? With MyNBA, the choice is yours.

Of course, all of the other Eras from previous NBA 2K games return, including the:

Modern Era

LeBron Era

Kobe Era

Jordan Era

Magic vs. Bird Era

With each new Era comes several unique changes to the presentation and gameplay of MyNBA. If you start in the Jordan Era and play all the way until the LeBron Era, you'll see various changes. This could range from league-wide rule changes, the transition from newspapers to technology for news, and much more. Speaking of presentational changes, MyNBA adds a new web 2.0 format in the late 2000s.

Everything Else You Need to Know About NBA 2K25 MyNBA

Fortunately, there are even more improvements to MyNBA in 2K25 the developers revealed today.

Firstly, NBA Cup now supports between 12-36 teams with new dynamic groups that change from year to year. Furthermore, players now have the ability to add or remove up to 6 teams from the league EVERY offseason. Before, you were limited to just 6 total teams per save.

Additionally, the developers have streamlined MySTAFF Management. In previous titles, MySTAFF included up to 17 staff positions for you to fill and maintain. However, this year simplifies the staffing system to just a:

Governor

GM

Assistant GM

Chief Financial Officer

Head Coach

Head Scout

Team Doctor

Additionally, you can hire Bonus Staff under each department. These bonus staff members make it easy to boost a department without thinking too much about it. Instead of micromanaging all these staff members, you can just hire bonus staff to focus on the things you want to.

Each Staff member and their bonus staff play a big role in how your team performs in several areas. For example, putting bonus staff under your HC helps your team win games. Likewise, if you know your team is still rebuilding, add bonus staff to your scouts to learn about the best prospects in the draft.

Overall, that includes all the major improvements to MyNBA in NBA 2K25. Between the new Steph Era and league improvements, NBA 2K25 MyNBA adds more depth to the most content-rich franchise mode in any sports game. We look forward to trying out the brand new Era, while also revisiting others returning from previous titles.

